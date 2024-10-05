CM Punk Reacts to Fighting Inside Hell in a Cell Structure at Bad Blood: ‘Most Dangerous and Diabolical Thing’

CM Punk is all geared to face his long-time nemesis, Drew McIntyre, at the upcoming PLE, Bad Blood. This would also be the fourth time in his wrestling career that Punk would be wrestling inside the concrete structure.

Punk has previously also fought inside the steel structure and knows how risky this match gets inside a cell. He stated that fighting inside Hell in a Cell should be considered the most dangerous thing for a wrestler. So, his intention for the match would be to present a classic game.

“We’re going to have a pay-per-view, call it Hell in a Cell, and everyone is going to go inside and have matches.’ In reality, that should be presented as the most dangerous and diabolical thing that any wrestler would ever want to do. I don’t want to have a Cell that needs a match, I want to have a match that needs a Cell,” Fightful quoted Punk.

Punk further said that he wanted to stay true to himself, and the company had moved past the scenario where Hell in a Cell match had become a toy. What Punk says is somewhat correct because Hell in a Cell matches were once considered dangerous matches that used to take place once a year.

However, in the recent few years, these matches have become frequent, and they lost their uniqueness, which was prevalent back in the 2000s when they were introduced. For example, take the classic matches like The Undertaker vs. Kane in 1997, where Kane made his debut in the masked character.

Similarly, classic matches like Shawn Michaels vs Triple H at Bad Blood (2004) or Mick Foley vs The Undertaker (1998), are no longer seen. Punk intends to say that he intends to bring back the integrity and esteem of the Hell in a Cell match, which they once held.

And will he win against Drew McIntyre? Although there are good chances of Punk winning this vicious battle, there are also chances of a big spoiler happening from Seth Rollins. One must remember that Rollins is still not done with his storyline with McIntyre and Punk, and the last time he was involved in a heated dispute with Seth Rollins, The Scottish Psycopath had attacked Punk from behind.

Seth Rollins returned to RAW this week and has exacted his revenge on Bronson Reed. Now he might target Punk and prevent him from winning the match against McIntyre. Moreover, Rollins and Punk, who also have real-life heat, are expected to cross each other’s path next year at WrestleMania 41. All eyes are now on Bad Blood.

