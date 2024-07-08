CM Punk Reacts To Wife AJ Lee's Potential WWE Return; Find Out What He Said

WWE superstar CM Punk’s wife AJ Lee was highly anticipated to make her WWE return at the Money In The Bank event on July 7. However, she wasn’t seen anywhere. AJ who had been a former Divas champion had cut ties with WWE in 2015 a year after her husband CM Punk quit WWE.

However, nearly after a decade her name was taken at a WWE event live by superstar Drew McIntyre. He had mentioned AJ Lee while referring to Punk’s bracelet which the Scottish Psychopath had snatched from him while beating.The bracelet bore the name of his wife AJ Lee and his dog, Larry Talbutt. Since AJ Lee did not return at MITB, Punk was asked about her at the press-conference after the show.

What did CM Punk say about AJ Lee?

Punk hinted over the fact that AJ Lee’s comeback to WWE is something about which only she can decide. He said, “I appreciate the question. You would have to ask my wife but she’s not here. She’s taking care of Larry. I don’t want to fall in the trap of saying never say never.”

He clearly said that he doesn’t want to put words in his wife’s mouth and say, ‘I think this could happen.’ “I think this is a brave new world and I don't think a lot of people thought I was gonna show up. It's really all on her,” Punk said.

Punk said that his wife has too much on her plate right now, as she handles a production company, and is doing her own thing. “She’s busy. I’m super proud of her. She’s doing her own thing. She’s got, I don’t even know if I’m allowed to talk about this stuff. She’s got a production company started up, she’s writing TV, movies, all kinds of stuff.” He however, said that as a fan, he would definitely want her to come back.

CM Punk returns to action at MITB

The Straight Edge superstar returned to action at the big event, and took his revenge against Drew McIntyre. Punk emerged from under the ring, right after McIntyre had cashed in his MITB contract against Damian Priest. The Straight Edge superstar went full blown against McIntyre which resulted in him losing his second shot at WWE World Heavyweight Championship. And this sets their bout for SummerSlam in August.

Punk and McIntyre’s storyline has come a long way since Royal Rumble 2024, when Drew had injured CM Punk. The injury forced out Punk from in-ring action and he had to stay out of WrestleMania 40, where he was initially slated to face Seth Rollins for the WWE title. If Punk gets over McIntyre at SummerSlam, he can glare over the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Survivor Series. But will McIntyre let him do that? Only time will tell.