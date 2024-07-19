CM Punk Reacts To WWE and UFC Merger Under TKO Group: ‘Brings Pro Wrestling Back to Its Roots’

CM Punk has finally opened up on the merger of WWE and UFC for the first time since his WWE return. Co-incidentally the Straight Edge Superstar marked his shocking return to the Stamford-based organization just a month after WWE and UFC were merged under the TKO group.

While we do not know if Punk’s return to the company had anything to do with that deal, what’s known is that Punk is one of the only two superstars in WWE who has competed in UFC as well as WWE. At UFC, Punk had a very short run, where he engaged in only two fights; one in 2016 and the other in 2018. Unfortunately, Punk had to face defeat in both matches. Now, the former WWE Champion has commented on the merger between WWE and UFC.

What did CM Punk say about the merger between UFC and WWE?

Punk said that there are a lot of reasons why he thinks the merger of both these entities was important.

“There are a lot of reasons why I think the crossover between UFC and WWE is important. We are all under the TKO umbrella, but to me, what’s important about this is that it brings pro wrestling back to its roots. I think there are a lot of similarities, there are a lot of parallels, and at the end of the day, we are all brothers and sisters, and we are all fighters. It's really exciting for me to see,” Fightful quoted Punk.

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was made the Executive Chairman of the TKO group holdings, when this merger happened. However, McMahon had to resign in January 2024, when the Janel Grant sexual trafficking lawsuit struck him.

Is Punk going to perform at SummerSlam 2024?

Although it hasn’t been confirmed yet, CM Punk is expected to get cleared for in-ring action before SummerSlam 2024. There

He is locked in a bitter feud with Drew McIntyre, as the former WWE Universal Champion had given him this injury at Royal Rumble 2024.

Punk hasn’t wrestled since Royal Rumble 2024 when he tore his triceps while fighting with McIntyre. He didn’t wrestle though, but Punk has been involved in every storyline Drew McIntyre features in. At WrestleMania 40, Punk attacked McIntyre which led to Damian Priest cashing in his MITB contract and winning the championship back from McIntyre.

Then at MITB 2024 Punk once again attacked McIntyre as the Scottish Psychopath wanted to cash in his MITB contract. The two have been involved in an intense fiery storyline since WrestleMania 40, and at SummerSlam, we might see Punk and McIntyre settle their scores.

