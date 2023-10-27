CM Punk responds to rumors of WWE return at upcoming Survivor Series

CM Punk stands as the hottest free agent in the pro wrestling world at present. Fans are eagerly anticipating his return to the ring, and the anticipation has reached a new level as WWE gears up for its Survivor Series 2023 edition in Chicago, CM Punk’s hometown.

However, AEW released CM Punk this September, sparking renewed rumors of his potential return to WWE after almost a decade. Notably, WWE has dropped multiple hints, including promo references on the Red Brand and even Shinsuke Nakamura using Punk’s finishing move, the go-to-sleep.

Furthermore, addressing the speculations, CM Punk finally reacted while speaking to 670 the Score. He acknowledged the buzz surrounding Survivor Series, stating, “I think it’s sold out; I think tickets are hard to get.”

Moreover, Punk delved into his current situation, revealing that he is dealing with a family injury. Interestingly, he considers his dog, Larry, a part of his family, referring to Larry as his son. Unfortunately, his dog suffered an ACL injury, adding a personal layer to CM Punk’s current circumstances.

CM Punk demands pro wrestlers union

CM Punk also talked about the wrestlers’ union, saying there must be one—100% he always supported this idea. He explained that there won’t ever be a wrestler union because all guys are selfish and stupid; they only think about themselves.

According to him, someone will always be willing to do what the promoter wants for very low paychecks.

Punk further claimed wrestlers usually don’t come forward to speak because they’re afraid of losing their jobs; they have families.

Punk claimed, “I don’t need the money. This is wrong, and I get to tell people it’s wrong.’ I don’t think the platform. I have is worth anything if I don’t speak from the heart about issues that I feel are important.”

CM Punk last wrestled in WWE at Royal Rumble 2014 and left the company after that. Punk, before returning to AEW, went to try his hands in UFC and failed miserably.

