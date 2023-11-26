CM Punk returns at Survivor Series 2023: Possible next BIG move for him in WWE

The "Best in the World," CM Punk, has made a triumphant return to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. The highly anticipated main event featured the men's WarGames match, showcasing a showdown between Team Cody Rhodes and Team Judgement Day.

Randy Orton emerged as the last and final member of Team Cody Rhodes, making a dramatic entrance in the closing moments of the main event. The Viper, absent until then, returned with a formidable presence, contributing to Team Cody Rhodes's dominance and eventual victory in the WarGames match.

Orton's return showcased a newfound strength, and his pivotal role led Team Cody Rhodes to secure the victory.

Following the main event, the WWE universe witnessed the long-awaited return of CM Punk after an impressive 10-year hiatus. Punk's arrival was met with an overwhelming reception from fans, creating an unforgettable moment and solidifying his return as one of the greatest in WWE history.

Now, as the WWE universe remains abuzz with excitement, the burning question lingers. what lies ahead for CM Punk?

In this article, we will delve into a detailed prediction of Punk's future within the company, exploring the potential twists and turns that may unfold in the coming chapters of his WWE journey.

What’s next for CM Punk in WWE

Survivor Series WarGames 2023 marked the 37th annual edition of the prestigious pay-per-view event, and fans were in for a massive surprise.

Recent reports hinted at significant developments, and the speculations proved accurate as two major names made their triumphant return to the company: Randy Orton, ending a year-long hiatus, and the "Best in the World," CM Punk, making a spectacular comeback after a decade.

As the WWE Universe eagerly anticipates CM Punk's next move, it appears he might embark on a journey that has eluded him throughout his entire WWE career main eventing WrestleMania. The speculation is that Punk is poised to enter the Royal Rumble 2024, clinch victory, and set the stage for a major WWE championship pursuit.

Contrary to challenging Roman Reigns, Punk's potential target is Seth Rollins. A viral clip from Survivor Series 2023 captures Rollins expressing anger and frustration following Punk's return. Rollins has a history of calling out Punk, even referring to him as "cancer" in a past interview.

The stage is set for Punk to vie for the heavyweight championship against the Drip God, Seth Rollins. If all unfolds as anticipated, both superstars will headline their first WrestleMania at the grand event's 40th edition.

The wrestling world is buzzing with excitement as the next chapter unfolds in CM Punk's storied journey within the WWE.

