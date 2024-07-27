CM Punk Reveals AEW Match He Remembers Even Today; 'That Will Always Be My Number One’

CM Punk’s AEW run was a hell of a rollercoaster ride. In two years of his stint with AEW, The Straight Edge superstar had two major brawls. The first dispute was in September 2022 when he rubbed shoulders with Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. And the second one was a major one in August 2023, when he had a physical brawl with Jack Perry aka The Jungle Boy, at AEW’s All In pay-per-view.

It led to CM Punk and Perry’s suspension from the company. But then Punk had another opportunity knocking at his door, and it was WWE. Without thinking twice, Punk made a return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023, and since then has been going well.

However, Punk in a recent conversation revealed one match from AEW, which he fondly remembers to this date. And that match was his first match in pro-wrestling after a gap of say seven or eight years. It was against Darby Allin.

What did CM Punk say about his first match with Darby Allin?

While speaking with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Punk said that his first match in AEW in 2021 with Darby Allin is something very close to his heart. “ Being a straight-edge kid. Being the one that kind of lured CM Punk back into the ring and getting my first match back after six or seven years.”

Advertisement

Calling Allin as a good friend of his, Punk said that he remembers him to this date. “That will always be my number one with a bullet because I think Darby is a talented kid and I was happy to share the ring with him. I think we told a nice little story,” he said.

When Punk made his debut in 2021, he received a massive pop from the crowd. That was insane, because the Straight Edge Superstar had returned to the company after eight long years to professional wrestling. He had left the WWE on a very bitter note, back in 2014 and had vowed never to return to the company. And when Tony Khan started a rival promotion against WWE, Punk made sure he was there just to remind the WWE bosses that he still had the same fan-base.

Read More: Tony Khan Still 'Really Mad' at Jack Perry for Causing CM Punk to Leave AEW for WWE: Report

Advertisement

Punk returning to ring at SummerSlam 2024

Amid all the WWE contract renegotiation rumors, CM Punk is making his in-ring return after a period of six months. He was injured at Royal Rumble 2024, from the hands of Drew McIntyre which resulted in Punk getting torn triceps.

The injury kept him out of WrestleMania 40, even though he was involved in a storyline with Punk in some capacity. His return at SummerSlam was though expected, and it was confirmed last week on Monday Night RAW.

At SummerSlam on August 4, Punk will be up against Drew McIntyre in a one-on-one match with Seth Rollins being a guest referee. The match could go either way, and it’s highly expected that Seth Rollins would play some sort of spoiler affecting the outcome of the match.

Also Read: CM Punk Approved Drew McIntyre’s Photo With Jack Perry for WWE Storyline: Report