CM Punk Reveals Another Reason For Leaving WWE Apart From Fall Out With Vince McMahon In 2014

CM Punk has once again addressed his departure from WWE in 2014 which we all know was because of his fallout with former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon. While Punk has maintained that he was indeed at the cross with Vince for his booking in WWE, he has now revealed another reason that just pushed him toward leaving WWE.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated Media, Punk said that he was immensely burnt out when he left the WWE in 2014, noting that he didn’t have an interest in wrestling for a significant period.

"Obviously my attitude 10 years ago was I'm done with wrestling and there's certain people that want to kind of crucify me for that, but the truth is I was just so burnt out. I was there for 10 years and people don't realize who's the one guy that wrestled the most matches every year in WWE for consecutive years — it was me," Wrestling Inc quoted Punk.

Punk was spot on when he said that he was burnt out because he was the company’s top star from 2010, along with John Cena and the two went on to put great storyline. While Cena was given a main event spot at WrestleMania not once but twice before Punk’s departure, the Straight Edge superstar wasn’t given any.

This led to Punk being resentful against Vince McMahon and his son-in-law Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque because, Punk was never given a spot in WrestleMania despite him playing the heel, as per Vince’s request.

Punk recently revealed that Vince McMahon being gone was one of the big reasons why his comeback to WWE became possible. The former WWE Champion had a strenuous relationship with Vince McMahon and when he left the company, he had vowed that he would never ever return.

While speaking in the interview, Punk addressed Vince McMahon’s exit once again. "I think the door being open with Vince [McMahon] leaving, I think really kind of almost expedited things [regarding his return], being told that it's a completely different place and kind of having to have blind faith to go back into that is a risk, but now I can tell you I think it's a completely different place,” he said.

Punk revealed that WWE is indeed a safer and healthier place to work since Vince McMahon isn’t in charge of things. And he is not the only superstar who has said that. WWE superstars like Randy Orton and MMA legend Ronda Rousey too have hailed WWE backstage without Vince McMahon.

Since Triple H is the new COO of the company, WWE is now considered a safer place to work, where talents can easily put down their creative ideas regarding what they want to do.