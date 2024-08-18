CM Punk Reveals He Wants To Face Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 41

Former WWE champion CM Punk stunned the world after he made his shocking homecoming to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames 2024. Punk came back to WWE after almost a decade; he left WWE on a sour note in 2014 and stated he would never return, but there is a saying in the professional wrestling industry- 'Never say Never,’ and CM Punk’s return is one of the best examples of the same.

CM Punk is having the run of a lifetime in WWE. Recently, he was at the Fanatics Fest event while talking.CM Punk was asked about a rematch with The Rock, and he mockingly said, WrestleMania is now two days; sign me for WrestleMania 41 night one against Stone Cold and with The Rock at WrestleMania 41 night two.

CM Punk stated, “Sign me up. They were asking me about Steve Austin over there. WrestleMania is two nights. Give me Steve one night, give me Rock on Night Two, let’s go!”

When he was asked about the possibility of facing Stone Cold Steve Austin in WWE, a match between CM Punk and Stone Cold was one of the what-ifs in the world of professional wrestling. Punker issued a challenge to Stone Cold.

Second City Saint, CM Punk called out Stone Cold Steve Austin, “That would be up to Steve, it’s not up to me, because I think he had a pretty good return, main event WrestleMania. At this point, his six shooters might be buried in the desert, but if he wants to dig ’em up, I’m your Huckleberry. It should have happened 10+ years ago; if he wants to go to sleep, he can call me.”

Stone Cold Steve Austin made his in-ring after ages at WrestleMania 38; he main-evented WrestleMania 38 night one against Kevin Ownes and had an exciting match-up since his in-ring return.

A couple of days back, Stone Cold Steve Austin talks about the possibility of him wrestling another match in WWE, possibly at WrestleMania 41, next year. While speaking at Christopher Kamrani of The Athletic, Steve Austin dropped an easter egg on his return at WrestleMania 41.

Stone Cold Steve Austin said, “I said I won’t leave Nevada. It’s hard to get me out of this state, but WrestleMania is in Vegas next year. That’s in Nevada.”

On the other hand, a report by WOR suggested The Rock is going to come back to WWE next year when Monday Night Raw shifts on Netflix in 2025. Who would be the best WrestleMania 41 matchup for CM Punk, The Rock, or Stone Cold Steve Austin?

CM Punk is currently engaged in a high-voltage rivalry with former WWE champion Drew McIntyre. Punk faced Drew McIntyre in a special referee match, with Seth Rollins as the guest referee. Drew McIntyre won the contest after CM Punk turned his attention towards Seth Rollins and gave him a GTS.

According to previous reports, CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre 2 will be booked on WWE Bash in Berlin 2024, and it will be a strap match; matches will most likely be officially announced on the upcoming Monday Night Raw.

