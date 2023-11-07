CM Punk reveals his WWE return status to people close to him ahead of Survivor Series: Report

CM Punk is currently the most talked-about free agent in the entire pro wrestling community.

The former WWE and AEW champion is currently not signed with any company, and his last appearance in WWE dates back to Royal Rumble 2014.

Survivor Series 2023, the last pay-per-view event of the year, holds particular significance, and according to some previous reports, Triple H has some massive plans this year. Notably, Survivor Series 2023 is set to take place in Chicago, the hometown of CM Punk.

Despite several reports in the past suggesting Punk's return at Survivor Series after almost a decade in WWE, recent statements contradict these rumors.

In a recent episode of the Fightful podcast, Sean Sapp addressed CM Punk's potential return, stating, "I can tell you that CM Punk has told friends of his, close friends of his, ‘No, that is not accurate.’ No board meeting planned, not scheduled for Survivor Series."

What CM Punk did after leaving WWE

CM Punk, one of the most successful WWE superstars, holds a record for one of the longest WWE championship reigns in the modern era. At one point, WWE even considered Punk as a candidate to break the Undertaker’s undefeated WrestleMania streak.

After parting ways with WWE, Punk ventured into the real fight world, following a path similar to Brock Lesnar. He joined UFC in 2016 but faced setbacks as a mixed martial artist, losing his debut match. Despite making a return to the Octagon in 2018, Punk suffered another loss and did not continue his career in MMA.

The "Best in the World" returned to professional wrestling in 2021, making a comeback at WWE’s rival company, AEW. However, Punk's journey in AEW faced a recent setback as he was released from his contract. This decision followed a backstage altercation with another wrestler, Jungle Boy, and possibly an altercation with Tony Khan himself.

