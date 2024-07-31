CM Punk Reveals Major Plans After SummerSlam 2024 Match Against Drew McIntyre

Last year at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023, WWE fanatics got to witness the biggest return of the decade when, at the ending moment of the show, Former WWE champion The Best in the World, CM Punk, made his much-awaited return to WWE after almost a wait of decade.

Following his WWE comeback, CM Punk announced on Monday Night Raw after WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 that he would be back home and wanted to compete for the goal he left behind when he left the company in 2014, main eventing WrestleMania.

WWE was finally set to give CM Punk his WrestleMania main event. He was rumored to headline WrestleMania XL Night One against Seth Rollins, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at the time.

Unfortunately, during his first televised WWE match at Royal Rumble 2024, CM Punk triggered an old tricep injury he got during his AEW run; Punk had to take time off to recover and surgically fix his tricep. Meanwhile, WWE and CM Punk utilized the injury and crafted one of the best storylines, where WWE built tension between Drew McIntyre, whose DDT injured Punk.

Drew McIntyre started trolling Punk and even claimed he intentionally injured CM Punk. Later, Punk had it enough and snapped back at Drew McIntyre, costing McIntyre some of his most important matches.

CM Punk shares future WWE plans

Recently, CM Punk announced he is cleared to compete physically inside the squared circle. WWE officially announced the special guest referee match between Punk and McIntyre at Summer Slam 2024.

CM Punk appeared at the ESPN First Take, discussing his future programs after the Summer Slam 2024 match against Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins as special guest referee.

The Second City Saint revealed, "That I don’t know. There’s an embarrassment of riches and talent in WWE now. There are people with whom I have stories that we can revisit. There are people with whom I’ve never shared a ring. I’m excited to do all those things.”

CM Punk opens on his recent WWE run

Recently, CM Punk had a fun conversation with Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo at ComicCon, where he was asked about his recent WWE run and if he is stratified with a recent run in WWE under the leadership of Triple H.CM Punk revealed he is delighted with his current WWE, and if the company were like it is now, he would have never left WWE in the first place in 2014.

CM Punk stated, “Honestly if WWE were the place it is today back then, I never would’ve left. All the things that happened, all the arguments and all the butting of heads, and being injured and burnt out, and feeling like people in a managerial role weren’t listening. That doesn’t exist in the current atmosphere.”

The Best in the World continued, “I don’t want to waste time thinking, ‘Oh, I should’ve done this, or I could’ve done this.’ I think what makes my return so special is all the history and time passed. Now we’re here, and it’s a happy moment for me.”

