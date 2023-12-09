CM Punk reveals plan to main-event WWE WrestleMania 40; exploring all the possibilities

CM Punk, considered one of the best wrestlers in the world, recently made his return to SmackDown at their Tribute to the Troops edition. During Punk's appearance, he discussed several topics and revealed that—similar to Randy Orton who recently signed a contract with SmackDown—he would soon announce which WWE brand he plans to sign with.

Further indicating his possible future plans in WWE, Punk took verbal jabs at Seth Rollins, stating "Rollins isn't even the man in his own household," referencing Rollins' wife Becky Lynch.

He even mentioned the tribal chief Roman Reigns, Kevin Ownes, and Cody Rhodes during his promos.

Pepsi Phil also took shots at his infamous backstage altercation at AEW which got him fired from his AEW contract.

Punk made it clear that the fans are his primary motivation for returning to WWE. He expressed a desire to continue the story he had left unfinished, with the ultimate goal of headlining WrestleMania to complete his journey.

ALSO READ: Why did CM Punk leave WWE in 2014 and why was he fired from AEW?

Top three possible opponents of CM Punk for WrestleMania 40

After nearly a decade away, CM Punk made his surprise return to WWE at this year's Survivor Series WarGames pay-per-view event. Now, a few weeks later on SmackDown, Punk has clarified his intention behind coming back to WWE after so many years. He stated that his primary motivation is to finish the story he started and finally main event WrestleMania—a goal he was unable to achieve before his initial exit in 2014.

Advertisement

The top three possible opponents for CM Punk at WrestleMania 40 could be:

1. Seth Rollins:

Current WWE heavyweight champion Seth Rollins is the favorite to face CM Punk. Rollins has a real-life history with Punk, which WWE is now planning to use as a storyline. Both Punk and Seth are exchanging blows at each other.

On a recent episode of Blue Brand, Punk took some shots at Seth Rollins, saying he is not a man even at his own home. He even posed with a fan replica of Seth Rollins's title, hinting that he is coming for the WWE heavyweight championship.

Some reports suggest Seth Rollins and CM Punk are determined to face each other at Royal Rumble 2024 or WrestleMania 40.

2. Stone Cold Steve Austin:

Former WWE champion and Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin made his wrestling comeback after a year at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens.

Punk and Stone Cold’s wrestling gimmicks are very similar, as both are considered rebellious champions. A recent report started the buzz on the internet; the report suggested WWE management and higher-ups are considering Stone Cold vs. CM Punk for WrestleMania 40.

The most recent report by Xero News suggested CM Punk himself is pushing to face Stone Cold Steve Austin.

3. Roman Reigns:

CM Punk name-dropped The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns in a recent promo on Blue Brand, saying, “Roman Reigns, tribal chief, I acknowledge you. Congrats on your success. Don’t forget who the OG Paul Heyman guy is; don’t forget that he was my wise man first.”

A report suggests CM Punk will face Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman will be heavily involved in the rivalry, possibly turning his back on the head of the table. Roman Reigns is another possible main event for Punk if he manages to win the Rumble.

ALSO READ: Former 14 times WWE champion seriously injured during the recent edition of SmackDown