CM Punk Reveals Vince McMahon's Exit 'Illuminated The Way' To His WWE Return

CM Punk made a dramatic comeback to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 after almost ten years. Recently, The Best in the World revealed possible reasons he made the decision that would have been unthinkable a few years ago due to his rough exit from the company in 2014.

The Best in the World recently made an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con. When journalist Denise Salcedo asked about Punk's return to WWE, he said numerous things had to happen to clear the path for his return to the squared circle of WWE.

As per him, the stars had to match perfectly, there was a need for a full moon, and some dominoes had to align for him to be back in WWE. There was never an urge to feel like he had to come back to the company one day.

Talking about whether Vince McMahon's exit from the company influenced his decision, CM Punk said,

“Vince being out of the picture probably illuminated the way. That might have been one of the biggest things. That’s both ways, for everybody who is going to sensationalize a headline. It wasn’t me, it wasn’t him; there’s just a lot of history there."

Vince McMahon is currently blacklisted by WWE

It is hard to believe that the man who owned WWE for forty years, making it the biggest professional wrestling brand in the world, isn't attached to the company anymore. He sold it to Endeavor Group, which placed WWE and UFC under the same umbrella called TKO Group.

Vince McMahon is currently banned by WWE. In fact, Vince’s departure was influenced by the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit . Replacing Vince, his son-in-law, Triple H oversees the creative direction of the company.

WWE has made significant improvement after Vince McMahon's exit

The overall product of WWE, whether weekly or premium live events, has witnessed notable improvement in the post-Vince McMahon era. The wrestlers have more creative freedom, and they do not need to strictly follow every line of the script, unlike the Vince era.

These significant and positive changes backstage, as well as the company’s culture, influenced CM Punk's big return to the WWE ring last year.

Following the transformation in the company setup, WrestleMania 40 was a colossal success this year, getting wide mainstream coverage with the birth of a new star called Cody Rhodes. He is currently the undisputed WWE Champion.

