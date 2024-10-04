CM Punk Reveals What Went Behind Curtains Before His WWE Return At Survivor Series 2023

CM Punk’s sensational WWE return in 2023 was one of the biggest shockers of the decade. The Straight Edge Superstar had finally reconciled with a promotion he had despised for nearly nine years. However, Punk’s return was kept a big secret by the WWE.

Even though he had walked off Tony Khan’s AEW in August 2023, after his physical brawl with Jack Perry at All In PLE, Punk did not show any hint of getting back to WWE. And he was brought to the All-State arena in Chicago just hours before his show-up at Survivor Series.

However, there was utter chaos backstage when Punk walked to the gorilla position. Other talents were left gobsmacked by his presence, and one of them was Bayley. “I remember being in Gorilla and all of a sudden I get bear-hugged from behind. I turn around to see who it is and it's Bayley. She's like, 'I fucking knew it. As soon as they started yelling at us to clear the hallway! I knew it!' She's not letting go of me,” Fightful quoted Punk.

Punk said that he came across Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, and they shared candid moments amidst the chaos that was piling up there. “Triple H is there. Stephanie (McMahon), I remember seeing and having a moment with. Somebody I haven't seen in ten years. Somebody where people are like, 'They hate each other,” he said.

Punk further stated that he came across former WWE superstar and then executive, William Regal. He said that Regal had a very interesting look on his face when he saw him.

He further said that there was immense noise there, and amidst that, he was trying to converse with Triple H to understand what he was going to do. Triple H explained to him to walk out and stand there beside the cages, which were set up for WarGames. And then, all of a sudden, Punk’s music hits and then he comes out amid the crowd’s deafening noise.

It was historical for Punk because he had left the company back in 2014 after being disgusted with his booking. He had reportedly developed cold feet with the then Chairman, Vince McMahon, and even Triple H, and was angry because he was never allowed a main event shot at WrestleMania. However, he had let go of all the differences when WWE, especially Triple H, approached him for a return, and they finally patched up. Let’s see how far this stint of CM Punk goes.