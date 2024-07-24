CM Punk Rumored To Stay In WWE Forever; In Process of Restructuring His Deal

WWE superstar CM Punk is reportedly on his way to restructure his WWE deal. After returning to the company after a 10-year sabbatical, Punk is now planning to stay in the company forever.



According to Ibou of Wrestlepurists, CM Punk is looking for a longer-term deal with the Stamford-based promotion. And not just this, the Straight-Edge Superstar also has decided his further WWE plans.

What are CM Punk’s plans as per the rumors?

CM Punk knows that his days in wrestling are numbered now. He is already 46 years old, and after a few more years of in-ring, Punk will have to take over some other role.

“I can tell you right now that he is in the process of trying to get his deal restructured from a money and years standpoint. Punk's legitimate stance right now is if all goes well I will never leave. That's his legitimate standpoint. He wants to be here forever is the actual word he used,” Punk said.

Ibou further said that Punk has plans of settling down in the NXT, more so after taking the break from WWE. “Basically, he wants this to work out, he wants to get paid, and then he wants when it's time to slow it down, to slow it down and just run NXT,” he said.

Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 in a shocking manner. He had left the company on bitter terms in 2014. To make matters worse, his termination letter was given to him on the day of his marriage.

Although former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon apologized to Punk for this “mistake” which he said was because of lack of communication, Punk’s fans still believe it was done genuinely by WWE to disrespect him.

However, Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of WWE, and it’s Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, who takes care of WWE affairs now. Triple H and CM Punk have also reportedly buried their hatchets.

CM Punk to fight Drew McIntyre in 2024

The Straight Edge Superstar is poised to return for in-ring action in WWE after battling an injury for more than six months. Punk had been struggling with a torn triceps injury since Royal Rumble 2024.

Punk is now fully cleared for an in-ring action and will now face Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam. And the twist in the tale is, Seth Rollins will be the special guest referee in the match.

