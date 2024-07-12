CM Punk Says John Cena And He Are 'Superman And Batman' Of WWE: 'I’m Going To Always Be Tied…'

CM Punk recently opened up about his relationship and on-screen rivalry with John Cena, who announced his retirement plan at Money in the Bank 2024. Talking to the press conference after the PLE, the Best in the World said that his vibe with John Cena is similar to Batman's relationship with Superman.

“I always looked at it like Superman and Batman. You know, Superman. He is great. He is cool. If you like that sort of thing. Then there’s Batman. Who doesn’t like Batman?" said Punk, speaking of his bonding with the sixteen-time WWE Champion. Fans also loved their recent backstage reunion at Money in the Bank PPV 2024 .

Punk noted that by comparing him and Cena with Batman and Superman, he meant that if someone talks about CM Punk's career, then John Cena's name would automatically come into the conversation. Due to their incredible rivalry in the past, their names are now inseparably connected.

CM Punk on his match with John Cena at Money in the Bank 2011

Fourteen years ago, CM Punk and John Cena crossed paths in the main event of Money in the Bank 2011. The WWE Champion John Cena put the title on the line against the challenger CM Punk.

Recalling the match during the press conference, the Voice of the Voiceless said that the night was one of the best nights of his wrestling career, considering he beat John Cena to win the WWE Championship in a dramatic main event despite Vince McMahon's efforts to stop him.

Punk felt he was fortunate to have a match that positively impacted his WWE career. Citing the importance of Cena and that Money in the Bank 2011 bout, Punk stated, "I'm going to always be tied to John Cena, and if that is the greatest moment of my career, I'm proud of that."

It was a five-star match between CM Punk and John Cena

Dave Meltzer, the renowned wrestling journalist, gave five-star ratings to the incredible match between Punk and John. It turned out to be the first WWE match in fourteen years to receive such ratings from Meltzer, with the last one being in 1997.

The victory gave Punk his first WWE Championship. The encounter was pivotal in pushing CM Punk into the main event scene in the early 2010s, setting up a platform for his groundbreaking 434-day WWE Championship reign later.

While the fans were already accustomed to CM Punk's great mic skills, the five-star match on a big stage like Money In the Bank showcased his talent as an in-ring performer.