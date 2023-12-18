CM Punk says working with long time bitter WWE rival John Cena was like they were ‘married to each other

The Best in the World, CM Punk, made his much-awaited return to WWE at Allstate Arena for the Survivor Series WarGames 2023. Punk made his return almost a decade later. The Second City Saint has signed a Monday Night Raw contact.

Recently, Punk revealed his experience working with former WWE champion and one of the greatest rivals of all time, John Cena, on his Instagram Live.

“The guy who is pretty much the engine that makes the company go” while explaining his work relationship with Cena, And then being entrusted enough to work with John Cena. Pretty much like every day, every night for quite some time.” CM Punk expressed.

Punk further expressed, “We were like married to each other. And it was always a night off, it was always easy.”

Although Punk always respected John Cena, he had a bitter rivalry with him. According to him, Punk was never considered on John Cena’s level. One of the main reasons behind CM Punk quitting WWE was that his WrestleMania main event was given to John Cena and The Rock.

Major plans for CM Punk

On the previous episode of Monday Night Raw, CM Punk announced he would stay on Red Brand and complete his story of mainstaying WrestleMania that he left behind a decade ago. Punk then had a confrontation with Seth Rollins.

CM Punk announced his next major move in WWE. CM Punk announced he will earn his spot and he will enter Royal Rumble 2024. He will earn his spot and might come after Seth Rollins’s WWE heavyweight championship.

Some previous rumors even suggested CM Punk would face former WWE champion and Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Stone Cold made his in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 and faced Kevin Ownes at Night One of WrestleMania 38. Stone Cold was even a favorite to face Roman Reigns.

Would you like to see two rebel champions face off? CM Punk vs. Stone Cold at WrestleMania 40?

