CM Punk Sends Strong Message To Critics On His WWE Retirement: 'Answer Is Either Wildly Disappointing...'

CM Punk is 46 years old, and he knows that the sun is gradually setting on his in-ring career. However, it isn’t as soon as his detractors might think so. He is strong and quick even at this age, and for Punk there are a lot of things he wants to accomplish before he hangs up his boots.

Punk opened the last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW with this only. An irate Punk, who looked visibly angry and dejected over the deeds of McIntyre, first answered back his critics in a convincing fashion. He said that a lot of times, people now ask him when is he going to retire, and the answer would just rattle them.

“In my career sometimes, people ask me, ‘How many matches do I have left in these old bones?’ Depending on how you feel about me, the answer is either wildly disappointing or makes you tremendously happy. Because, the answer is, way more than you think,” Punk said while speaking on RAW.

Punk has spent more than 27 years in the profession, having started his wrestling career in 1997. It’s not that WWE made him a star. Punk was already a big superstar when he was at Ring of Honor in 2005, where he was a ROH Champion.

WWE just gave him worldwide exposure, and in fact, it didn’t take much time for him to make a place for himself in WWE either. Remember the Survivor Series 2006, when the chants of CM Punk reverberated across the stadium, which left a bitter taste in the mouths of Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

That was only the beginning for a megastar like CM Punk. Punk went on to become one of the biggest superstars in the company, within a few years of his WWE debut. And that came at a time when John Cena was the face of the WWE. When he left WWE in 2014 on a sour note, Punk, he didn’t look back for nearly a decade, and it was only when WWE reached out to him in 2023, is when Punk decided to return to the company.

Punk’s storyline with Drew McIntyre is a raging hot topic in WWE today. The two haven’t liked each other at all, as there is a real-life beef between them also.

So, The Straight Edge Superstar went hammer and tongs against Drew McIntyre. Punk in a stern tone said that he’s gonna make McIntyre bleed at Hell in a Cell. “Drew McIntyre, I promise I’m gonna kill you. I’m gonna make you bleed, and I promise you’re gonna have to kill me because I’m prepared to die,” he said.

The two are going for possibly the third and final battle against each other at Bad Blood on October 5, 2024. The match won’t be a normal affair, but in a Hell in a Cell set-up. Let’s see who wins it.