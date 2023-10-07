CM Punk set to make his WWE comeback? Reports

CM Punk got fired from AEW for backstage misconduct. Rumors of his return to WWE have been at its peak since then. Punk is considered one of the best pro wrestlers of all time. He wrestled at every stage including ROH, AEW, and WWE. He also transitioned himself to UFC, but he failed as an MMA fighter with a losing streak of two.

CM Punk to make a comeback?

Recently according to WON, Punk is in talks with the WWE to make his return to the brand anytime soon. Dave Meltzer said, “It is his intention to return.” There is obviously tons of talk regarding CM Punk returning. There have been rumors that it’s happening, but those in WWE have only said that no deal is completed and those close to Punk have told us that it is his intention to return and the two sides are in talks. One would expect if such a deal is made that Survivor Series weekend in Chicago would be the time to do the surprise return.”

One source from WWE commented to PWInsider, “If we brought CM Punk back, Royal Rumble could be a far grander moment if we brought him back."

When one CEO of WWE Nick Khan, was asked about Punk’s return he said, “We only have respect for Phil. We appreciate his run here. We appreciate what he did and tried to do with the UFC. Not many people can actually get in there and do what he did. So, when we have respect for Phil, we wish him nothing but the best.”

What went wrong between CM Punk and WWE in the past

CM Punk made his debut at WWE in 2005, He appeared last in the 2014, Royal Rumble, and one of his most notable rivalries is with John Cena “ Summer of Punk “. Punk also had one of the longest WWE Championship title reigns of around 500 days.

There were many reasons why Punk left the company earlier including bad booking decisions, his losing to part-time legends his contract negotiations. he didn't end with the company at the good term back then. But now everything looks like getting normal between Punk and WWE.

WWE will host their Survivor Series event in Chicago, the hometown of CM Punk, and he is expected to return anytime soon to the company just imagine the pop when his theme pops in the Arena.

