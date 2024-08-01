CM Punk Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre’s Dead Promo on RAW Before SummerSlam Gets Bashed by WWE HOF

What was considered to be one of the hottest wrestling rivalries this year in WWE just nosedived right when it had to take-off before SummerSlam. We are talking about the rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, with Seth Rollins playing the third player in the duel.

In the last episode of Monday Night RAW, the three men had a final face-off before they get to SummerSlam. It was supposed to be a power-packed promo where either of the superstars had to get violent. However, what instead happened was neither of them got violent or angry, and the whole promo just fell on deaf ears.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has now openly bashed the WWE creatives for coming up with such a dull promo before SummerSlam. He said that Seth telling Punk and McIntyre not to get physical with each other just killed the entire rhythm and the crowd showed it with their zero response that they didn’t like it.

What did Bully Ray say about the promo?

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said that the WWE writers just killed the interest of the fans by not letting Punk and McIntyre not get physical with each other.

“There's real animosity between these men. There's professional wrestling animosity amongst these men. And what do I hear from Seth Rollins right off the bat. ‘I've been told by Adam Pearce that there's no physicality involved in this match, otherwise the match will be called off.’ You have immediately taken the wind of my sail as a fan. You have now told me I have no reason to get excited or amped up because I might get opening show, brawl, pull apart, fight a DDT, or something.”

He continues, " So basically you have told me as a fan, sit down, shut up and listen to our verbiage. And you know what the fans did, they sat down, they shut up and they listened to what the guys had to say. There was no sense of urgency, like oh my god, something is going to happen. Don't tell me you are not going to fight. Just don't fight.”

Bully Ray was justified in his anger because not just him, several WWE fans and observers pointed out that the crowd didn’t participate in this promo, and there was an uneasy silence.

CM Punk returning to the ring after six months

The SummerSlam on August 3 would be special because Punk is returning to action after a period of six months. It was the torn triceps injury that had kept him out of the ring for straight six months. And the credit for that injury goes to Drew McIntyre.

Punk however kept himself involved in the storylines and on two occasions (WrestleMania and Money In The Bank) cost McIntyre his WWE World Heavyweight Championship. On Saturday, the two men will go one-on-one with Seth Rollins being the guest referee. It will be interesting to see how this match ends.

