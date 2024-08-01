CM Punk Shares Honest Opinion On Tony Khan And AEW Airing Footage Of Backstage Brawl With Jack Perry

The backstage brawl between CM Punk and Jack Perry led to the former's firing. The Best in the World abstained from making comments regarding the airing of the footage except once on Ariel Helwani's show. However, he talked about All Elite Wrestling and the infamous backstage fight with Jack Perry in a recent interview.

Speaking to the SI Media Podcast, Punk was asked about the incident. Answering the question, the former AEW World Champion said,

"So it felt really ugly. But then I was just like, why? Showing that footage isn’t going to help them or hurt me, so I was just like, whatever. Being the top draw for two different companies is pretty wild. Like, thanks, guys.”

ALSO READ: CM Punk Has Wrestling Fans Buzzing After Posing With AEW Stars In Recent Pic

Given the Second City Reign Savior was AEW's biggest draw, a myriad of people accused AEW of publicly showcasing the footage as a way of boosting the declining ratings after his departure. Unlike the punk era, AEW Dynamite is struggling to touch the one million mark nowadays.

Surprisingly, the former WWE Champion drew a comparison of his current feud with Drew McIntyre to the AEW footage. According to him, it is similar to how he has to wrestle Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2024 this weekend. He is the least wanted person in his life whom he doesn't prefer seeing. However, it is the business of fight games and thrash talk.

Advertisement

Additionally, he said, the situation is identical to fighting in the UFC where the fighters butcher each other in the octagon and get personal during the press conferences to get heat. While Punk doesn't essentially enjoy the process, it's the nature of the business.

The payoff would be to enter the squared circle and get black eyes and broken teeth after making Drew McIntyre suffer. He added that he would be hoping to do whatever he had set in his head.

Several controversies surrounded CM Punk's professional wrestling career, whether during his long career in WWE or his tenure in AEW. During his first WWE stint, CM Punk’s Pipebomb promo sparked debate , and he was fired on his wedding day in 2014.

When he returned to pro-wrestling through AEW, fans had high hopes. However, he found himself backstage fighting with The Elites first, followed by Jack Perry.

Following his exit from AEW, CM Punk rejoined WWE approximately ten years later, appearing at the closing moment of Survivor Series 2023. So far, he has been experiencing a decent run.

Advertisement