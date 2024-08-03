CM Punk Theme Song: Cult of Personality Lyrics and Meaning

Last year at Survivor Series WarGames PLE, WWE fanatics were left stunned after former WWE and AEW champion CM Punk made his shocking comeback to the company after almost a decade. To date, the return is ranked as one of the biggest and greatest WWE returns of all time.

Following his comeback, CM Punk made it clear that he is back home, and he will now end his version of the story that he left behind when he left the company in 2014, main eventing WrestleMania.

CM Punk announced his entry into the Royal Rumble 2024 match to earn his main event shot at WrestleMania XL. Punk and Rhodes were the two last men in the ring left at the Royal Rumble 2024 match, and Cody Rhodes eliminated Punk to win the Royal Rumble for the second time in a row.

Unfortunately, when Drew McIntyre gave CM Punk a future shock DDT, CM Punk tore his tricep. Night after WWE Royal Rumble 2024, CM Punk announced he would miss action for two to eight months, and by that time, WWE had built a saga between Drew and Punk; finally, at SummerSlam 2024, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre would lock horns.

WWE fanatics go wild whenever CM Punk’s music hits their ears. Punk’s theme song is one of the baddest and most heard theme songs in WWE. Whenever the theme song echos the arena, it gives fans a chill that no other theme song could provide.

When and Who created CM Punk’s theme song?

The name of CM Punk’s theme song that he uses now is Cult of Personality, written and performed by the Living Colour band. Living Colour is an American rock band from New York City, formed in 1984.

The Cult of Personality theme song was released in 1988, and CM Punk used the song when he performed on indie wrestling circuits in 2011. Punk debuted the Cult of Personality theme song at Money in the Bank 2011.

The band Living Colour even performed Cult of Personality live at WrestleMania 29, when CM Punk fought The Undertaker.

CM Punk’s theme song lyrics

Look in my eyes; what do you see?

The Cult of Personality

I know your anger. I know your dreams

I've been everything you wanna be ohhh.

I'm the Cult of Personality

Like Mussolini and Kennedy

I'm the Cult of Personality

The Cult of Personality

The Cult of Personality

Neon lights, Nobel Prize

When a mirror speaks, the reflection lies

You won't have to follow me

Only you can set me free

I sell the things you need to be

I'm the smiling face of your T.V. ohh...

I'm the Cult of Personality

I exploit you; still you love me

I tell you one and one makes three ohh...

I'm the Cult of Personality

Like Joseph Stalin and Gandhi ohh...

I'm the Cult of Personality

The Cult of Personality

The Cult of Personality

Neon lights, Nobel Prize

When a leader speaks, that leader dies

You won't have to follow me

Only you can set you free

(Guitar solo)

You gave me a fortune. You gave me fame

You gave me power in your God's name

I'm every person you need to be ohh...

I'm the, Cult, of Per, Son, Al, Ity

I am the Cult of (x8)

Personality

CM Punk’s Theme Song Breakdown

The whole song is about leaders and their charisma and charm and how influential people become leaders, and then, with their charisma and charm, they have the power to influence the masses.

Further, the writer gave a shout-out to popular leaders all around the world: Benito Mussolini (the Italian dictator), John F. Kennedy (the 35th President of the United States), Joseph Stalin (the Soviet leader and dictator), and Mahatma Gandhi (the Indian leader and freedom fighter). The song even points out how leaders can manipulate their followers and still be loved.

The song fits the character of CM Punk, a rebellion-face superstar. The gimmick of CM Punk is an outspoken bad guy who never backs down from speaking the truth. He has an enormous ability to attract an audience like a leader, and he can easily manipulate fans even after he is the bad guy.

What do you think about CM Punk’s theme song, Cult of Personality? Do you think the theme song justifies the gimmick of Punk? Let us know in the comments below.

