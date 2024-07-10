CM Punk Vs Drew McIntyre Plans For WWE SummerSlam 2024 Possibly Changed After This Week's RAW: Report

CM Punk's feud with Drew McIntyre has seen major developments in recent months, with the "Best in the World" recently costing the "Scottish Warrior" his Money in the Bank briefcase. The direction of the storyline suggests they might be heading towards a singles match at SummerSlam. However, a recent report has stated that it's feasible to see a Triple Threat match involving Seth Rollins after his recent confrontation with Punk.

The Wrestling Observer believes that WWE might book the Triple Threat match at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

According to them, when the confrontation between Seth Rollins and CM Punk occurred this week on Monday Night RAW, it likely hinted at a three-way battle over a singles match at SummerSlam. A match between Seth and Punk has always been in the back of WWE's mind, but they don't need to go hard in that direction at the moment, especially knowing SummerSlam is just weeks away.

"It’s certainly the expectation that Punk is going to be wrestling Drew McIntyre on that show, but I think they may go with the three-way to build Punk and Drew,” noted The Wrestling Observer.

Why is Seth Rollins involved in this storyline?

Seth Rollins made a remarkable recovery from his knee injury, coming back to the ring in less than three months after WrestleMania 40. Seth challenged Damian Priest at Money in the Bank , where CM Punk's interference and the failed cash-in attempt from Drew McIntyre cost him the match.

Now, Rollins can't challenge Damian Priest again as long as he holds the belt. On the contrary, the King of the Ring winner Gunther is set to take on World Heavyweight Champion Priest in Cleveland, Ohio, next month.

This leaves Seth Rollins without a direction or feud before the second biggest PLE of the year. With just three weeks left for the event, there is not enough time to build a new rivalry for him, leaving WWE no choice but to add him to this storyline.

A potential CM Punk Vs Seth Rollins match in the future

The former World Heavyweight Champion already has real-life animosity towards CM Punk. Furthermore, after his match against Damian Priest, Seth was unhappy with Punk and called him out. Their confrontation on Monday Night RAW confirmed Rollins might play a pivotal role in this storyline.

If Punk is cleared to wrestle at SummerSlam, Rollins' inclusion will put less pressure on him right after recovering from the injury. Additionally, it could plant seeds for a potential showdown between Seth Rollins and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41.