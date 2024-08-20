CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre Strap Match at Bash in Berlin: All About WWE’s Most Dangerous Fight

The CM Punk and Drew McIntyre sequel is set to take place at WWE’s upcoming Premium Live Event, Bash in Berlin. And this won’t be an ordinary match. In the latest edition of Raw, the Second City Saint announced that he would lock horns with the Scotsman in a Strap Match. So, what is a Strap Match? What are the rules and what is the history behind this gruesome match?

For a rivalry of such magnitude, it makes sense that WWE decided to pit the duo against each other in a Strap Match. The seeds were sown on the last edition of Raw when CM Punk whipped McIntyre with his belt, leaving marks on the Scottish Warrior’s body.

That said, let us dig deep to learn about the history and rules of this risky match.

Strap Match Rules

The strap match was created many years ago, with WWE legends such as Billy Graham and Dusty Rhodes among those who participated in this match. This type of match is a brutal clash between two contestants who will be tied together and will be free to use the strap as a weapon to inflict pain on each other.

The only way to win this no-disqualification match is when a contender touches all four corners of the ring in succession. It’s worth noting that the corner touches can be deemed invalid if the superstar fails to touch all corners within a limited time. Off-topic, CM Punk recently expressed his desire to face Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock on WrestleMania Night 1 and 2.

Strap Match History

The strap match has several names, with Texas Bull Rope being one of the most popular ones. In 2020, at the Royal Rumble premium live event, late WWE star Bray Wyatt competed in this match against former WWE star Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship.

Another memorable strap match that took place in history saw Eddie Guerrero concede defeat to JBL in 2004, marking JBL’s first reign as the WWE Champion.

Furthermore, other stars like Randy Orton, Mark Henry, Sheamus, John Cena, Rusev, The Undertaker, and many others have also been part of this match, though their matches were known by different names.

CM Punk or Drew McIntyre, who is at an advantage?

Interestingly, both CM Punk and Drew McIntyre are no strangers to this match. Punk competed in a Samoan Strap Match against Umaga at Extreme Rules in 2009. The match saw CM Punk defeat Umaga by nailing the GTS at the fourth corner to emerge victorious.

In addition to his WWE match against Umaga, CM Punk participated in a similar match titled ‘Dog Collar Match’, in Tony Khan’s AEW. Punk defeated MJF after landing a blow with a diamond-encrusted ring.

Aside from that, Punk battled Raven in the same match during his time at Ring of Honor.

On the other hand, Drew McIntyre faced Karrion Kross in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules in 2022. Unlike CM Punk, McIntyre came up short in his match against Kross thanks to Scarlett Bordeaux’s interference.

If history is anything to go by, Punk has an advantage in this match due to his victory over WWE’s late powerhouse star, Umaga. However, Drew McIntyre also has a major advantage, as he is the heavier star in this match.

Although CM Punk was successful in defeating Umaga in 2009, it cannot be denied that the heavier contender is at an advantage in this type of match.

Nevertheless, in terms of size, Drew McIntyre has the upper hand in this match. But by experience, Punk knows how to win this match even if the opponent is a massive heavyweight like Drew McIntyre.

All in all, it will be interesting to see who prevails at the WWE Bash in Berlin.

