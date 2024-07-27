CM Punk Wants To Make Out With His Wife AJ Lee On WWE Television Once Again 

CM Punk and AJ Lee have been a real-life married couple for ten years. In 2012, the former WWE Champion and the former Divas Champion had a romantic angle on TV when they made out a few times. In a recent interview, the Best in the World expressed his desire to have an intimate moment with his current spouse again on WWE TV.

CM Punk was recently among the WWE Superstars to appear at Comic-Con in San Diego. During one interview there, the Second City Saint said, "I would love to make out with my wife on television again."

CM Punk gave an update about AJ Lee after his WWE return

The former Divas Champion, AJ Lee, last wrestled for WWE in 2015. She left the company a year after her husband was fired on their wedding day. Her last match was on the RAW after WrestleMania 31.

Lee hung up her boots from in-ring actions in the squared circle reportedly due to a cervical spine injury, and it was permanent damage. Hence, her wrestling career was over at the young age of 28. It has been nine years since WWE fans saw the 37-year-old in the ring.

Upon his return to WWE, CM Punk gave an update about AJ Lee during a promo. Praising the positive culture of the WWE locker room, he gave a shout-out to the former Divas Champion saying, "By the way, how is AJ, ladies and gentlemen, I'm here to tell you AJ is fabulous, and she sends her regards."

Moreover, there was a recent report that CM Punk is trying to convince AJ Lee to make a return in WWE.

CM Punk is scheduled to fight Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2024

CM Punk's second tenure in WWE has been filled with ups and downs due to several unprecedented roadblocks. The 46-year-old suffered a major injury at the Royal Rumble, canceling his potential WrestleMania 40 plan.

He suffered a tricep injury during the battle royale match. Despite being out of in-ring action for months, he has developed an intense rivalry with Drew McIntyre, costing him the World Heavyweight Championship and a failed Money in the Bank cash-in.

Now, Punk is cleared to wrestle, and he will be setting foot in the WWE ring for the first time in a singles match after ten years. After months of buildup, The Second City Reign and The Scottish Warrior are poised to battle at Summer Slam 2024.

Seth Rollins, whom Drew beat at WrestleMania 40 to win the World Heavyweight Championship, will be the guest referee for the match.