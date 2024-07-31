CM Punk’s Bold Take On Michael Jordan vs LeBron James NBA GOAT Debate Ahead of SummerSlam 2024 Match

The debate comparing the outstanding achievements and distinct playing styles of Michael Jordan and LeBron James is a common topic among fans. The conversation often centers on who holds the title of "Greatest of All Time" (GOAT). Fans laud Jordan for his flawless Finals record and exceptional scoring ability, while James receives acclaim for his versatile game and longevity in the league.

Recently, WWE superstar CM Punk has joined this debate. On Tuesday, he appeared in ESPN's First Take studio, where he confidently shared his perspective on the Michael Jordan vs LeBron James NBA GOAT Debate.

CM Punk's take on the NBA GOAT debate

CM Punk, a six-time WWE world champion famed for his 'pipe bomb' promo and straight-edge persona, spoke about his opinion on the NBA GOAT debate during a recent interview. Since retiring in 2014 to venture into MMA, Punk made a return to wrestling with AEW in 2021, and now, as of mid-2024, he's back in WWE prepping up to clash with Drew McIntyre in SummerSlam.

In the interview, Punk revealed his view that Michael Jordan stands as the greatest player of all time. He went on to suggest that Kobe Bryant bears more resemblance to Jordan's skillset than LeBron does.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Did LeBron James Really Cheat on Wife Savannah? Looking Back At Sofia Franklyn's Allegations

Advertisement

Roots in Chicago could be driving CM Punk's perspective

Both Michael Jordan and CM Punk hold a deep-seated connection with Chicago, a factor that has undoubtedly influenced their respective paths. Although Jordan was born in Brooklyn, and raised in Wilmington, North Carolina, his name became synonymous with Chicago as he steered the Bulls to six NBA championships in the 1990s. Beyond basketball, Jordan's influence pervaded Chicago's culture, notably through his Air Jordan sneakers, which pioneered a transformation in the city’s fashion and sneaker culture.

Similarly, CM Punk, born Phillip Brooks, hails from Chicago and is a renowned figure in the world of professional wrestling. His enduring pride for his hometown of Chicago reverberates through his persona and myriad career decisions, including his unforgettable comeback to wrestling at the United Center, a location closely tied to Jordan and the Bulls.

ALSO READ: Sabrina Ionescu Gets Honest About Brittney Griner's Jail Time in Russia After Moscow Airport Incident