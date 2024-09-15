CM Punk’s Co-Star Reveals How WWE Superstar Made His Way to Cast of Heels; ‘Wasn’t Originally in That Part'

CM Punk’s acting career has been applaudable along with his wrestling career. The Straight Edge Superstar has been part of some good Hollywood projects and appeared in some television series.

His recent gig was for four episodes of the “Mayans M.C” TV series. However, his most popular role was as Ricky Babies in the wrestling series Heels, where he starred alongside Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig. And the fans would not believe that a role that Punk aced so well, he wasn’t the first choice for it.

Stephen Amell recently appeared at Insight with Chris Van Vliet for his show and revealed how Punk wasn’t part of it initially but made his way later. "He wasn't originally in that part; we had shot a bunch of stuff with a different actor — with a different actress — playing Rickie Rabies, and I think Vickie Rabies, maybe?”Wrestling Inc. quoted Amell.

He explained that the original performer opted out of the show due to the Covid-19 pandemic when Punk stepped in. "I stand by my match that I had with him, it was a lot of fun, and if that's five percent of the reason that we got him back in the business, I'm good with that," he said. Amell also remarked that CM Punk doesn't "take s***" from anyone. He said that he regretted the fact that he couldn’t attend Punk’s return to pro wrestling at “AEW Rampage.”

The Heels show was canceled in 2023, but the first two seasons will air on streaming giant Netflix from September 15, 2024. Depending on how well the series performs on Netflix, Netflix could pick up the show for season 3, which former showrunner Mike O’Malley believes might happen in the end.

As for CM Punk, former WWE superstar Batista said that the Straight Edge Superstar has immense acting potential and would like to work with him in the future in some Hollywood movies. However, it doesn’t appear that Punk is returning to acting anytime, as his WWE career is on an upward trend.

He is locked in a vicious rivalry with Drew McIntyre and their storyline is one of the hottest ones in WWE this year. The two have beaten each other once at WWE PLEs and are now looking forward to a third and final battle at WWE Bad Blood on October 5. The match would be in a Hell in a Cell setup. Let’s see who wins it.