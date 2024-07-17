CM Punk’s Current Booking in WWE Applauded by Ex Wrestler; ‘He Hasn’t Been Shoved Down Our Throats’

WWE superstar CM Punk has been injured since Royal Rumble 2024 and hasn’t competed since then. But still, Punk is very much involved in the storyline against Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins. This is the creative genius of WWE which has been applauded by WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash.

According to the reports, CM Punk was secretly flown to the event Money In The Bank in Toronto. Punk hid under the ring, and emerged right when Drew McIntyre cashed in his Money In The Bank contract against Damian Priest. Kevin Nash has appreciated how Punk has been handled by the company so far.

Nash says Punk hasn’t been shoved down our throats

While speaking on his podcast Kliq This, Nash applauded WWE for using Punk in a major storyline despite his triceps injury.

He says, “ He hasn't been shoved down our throat, like he just kind of exists, like he continually gets to Drew. To the point now where Drew like storyline-wise is saddled ... they've done such a good job creatively with us accepting that he's out and that he's hurt that we're like yeah of course you're not going to attack him because he's not cleared,” Wrestling Inc quoted Nash.

Nash said that Punk has got a ton of heat, is still super over, and hasn’t touched anybody. “You've got Punk who has caused all kinds of f*****g s**t, he's got a ton of heat, still super over and he hasn't touched anybody,” he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer said that he feels like he is watching the development of Phil Brooks as a character on TV more than the persona of Punk. He said that the former WWE champion has stayed true to his roots by ruffling feathers and touching nerves.

Is Punk facing Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam?

The Straight Edge Superstar is all set to lock horns with Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam in August. Punk’s storyline with Drew McIntyre starts right from The Scottish Psychopath injuring him at Royal Rumble 2024.

Then Punk attacked McIntyre at WrestleMania 40, which led to Damian Priest cashing in his Money In The Bank against him. McIntyre had to bite the dust that day. And if that wasn’t enough Punk jeopardized McIntyre’s chances at Money In The Bank once again depriving him of the win.

At SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre is expected to clash with CM Punk and their storyline will not just end there, but might take off from there, ultimately ending up at Survivor Series 2024.

