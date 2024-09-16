CM Punk’s Current WWE Run Hailed by Ex Superstar; Says ‘He’s Changing in the Locker Room’

CM Punk’s second WWE run has come with a lot of positives. The Straight Edge Superstar etched his place among the top superstars in the company within no time, and even though he had been away from this place.

This time, Punk’s role is more than that of a wrestler. The CM Punk we saw in 2014 was aggressive, short-tempered, and outspoken. What we see now is rather a more composed, experienced, and prudent CM Punk.

He has become more of a mentor toward the younger talent, and backstage his conduct is being appreciated by everybody else. So, a former WWE talent, Ace Steele, who is also a good friend of Punk has showered praises on the Straight Edge Superstar for his exceptional WWE run.

While speaking at the Huge Pop Radio podcast, Steele said Punk’s second run in WWE is what return to WWE is supposed to be. “Punk is just loving all of it. When he comes down to visit me and he says, ‘The kids ask me to come down to the Performance Center,’ I said, ‘I know what you’re doing. I see you all the time. Go have fun.’ This is what his return to wrestling was supposed to be,” he said.

Steele continued, “Him to walk in, he’s changing in the locker room. He doesn’t want an extra locker room, he doesn’t want to sit apart from everybody. He wants to be in the mix and with the people and answer questions when they’re asked of him. It’s just great for him.”

Advertisement

The former WWE superstar also recalled the days with CM Punk when the two were on the road for nearly most of the year. “He loved wrestling more when we were traveling the roads, making 40, 50 bucks or whatever it is. Making the long trips because that was it, that was the grassroots of it,” he said.

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series in 2023 after nearly a four-year gap, but The Straight Edge Superstar sustained an injury, right after his first Royal Rumble after a decade. Punk tore his triceps during the Rumble match, and as a result, was eliminated by Cody Rhodes.

He, however, wasn’t written off and instead, CM Punk was included in the storyline with Drew McIntyre. He returned to action at SummerSlam 2024 in a match against Drew McIntyre but lost it. He leveled it in the next match at Bash in Berlin when he defeated McIntyre fair and square. Now, the two are going to face each other in a Hell in a Cell setup at Bad Blood PLE on October 5, 2023. Let’s see who wins this fall.