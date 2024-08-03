CM Punk’s Honest Reaction To WWE’s Transition To Netflix After Departure From USA Network

Last year, CM Punk, the Former WWE and AEW champion, stunned the world after he made his shocking return at the last premium live event of the year, Survivor Series WarGames 2024.

Following his comeback, WWE went through some other massive changes, including The Rock making his return and turning heel and Cody Rhodes winning the WWE Undisputed championship.

Most importantly, WWE announced a new home for its weekly show, Monday Night Raw. The company revealed it had signed a massive 10-year deal with Netflix, and from 2025, Netflix will be the new home for WWE Monday Night Raw. This means WWE will once again switch to R-rated programming.

Recently, CM Punk had a fun chat on the SI Media Podcast, where he discussed multiple things, sharing his experience working under Triple H, his WWE run, his AEW departure and controversy, and more.

At one point, he was asked if he is excited about WWE coming to Netflix; and the Second City Saint revealed his actual thought about the WWE moving to OTT, “I feel like we're pushing the envelope now, and I don't want people to use Netflix as a crutch to say the F word. I feel that's immediately where everybody goes, 'We're going to get to swear.' No. If everybody swears, it doesn't mean anything. If everybody is throwing the bird, it doesn't mean anything. If every show, someone is bleeding and they fall off a building, it doesn't mean anything.”

Advertisement

CM Punk further explained what actually matters to him. They’ll explore a whole new audience, and WWE will reach Billions of new people. WWE has always been on USA networks, and in today’s world, not everyone has access to USA networks, but almost everyone can access Netlifx. WWE will now catch the eyeballs of a newer audience. They are going to get a new market, a new opportunity, and that’s what actually excites him.

ALSO READ: Top 3 Possible Shocking Returns at WWE SummerSlam 2024

Currently, CM Punk is preparing for his in-ring return at Summer Slam 2024. The Best in the World will lock horns with former WWE champion Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins will be the special guest referee.

Summer Slam 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE buffs do not want to miss the Summer Slam 2024. WWE Universe can catch all the action on WWE's authorised streaming partner. The company telecasts its product in over 180 countries, and the show is dubbed in more than 30 languages. With that, WWE has reached 1 billion households worldwide. Here is a compilation of essential WWE viewing regions, their official streaming partner, and facts about them.

Advertisement

Ireland and the UK

- Streaming Partner: WWE Network

- Price: £34.99 pounds

- Start Time:12:00 AM UK Time

- Countdown Show:11:30 PM UK Time

USA

- Streaming Partner: Peacock

- Price: $5.99 per month

- Start Time: 7 PM ET

- Countdown Show: 6 PM ET

India

- Streaming Partner: SonyLiv and SonySports Network

- Price: ₹299 Rupees per month

- Start Time: 5:30 AM IST

- Countdown Show:5:00 AM IST



ALSO READ: Did WWE Leak Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan SummerSlam 2024 Match Winner?