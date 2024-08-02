CM Punk’s Scathing Response To Shane McMahon and Tony Khan's Private Meeting Over Potential Deal

The wildest rumor floating in the wrestling industry currently is Shane McMahon joining Tony Khan’s AEW. Though it is far from the truth at present, but still the rumors are still enough to keep the chatter going on.

Shane McMahon also issued a statement confirming his meet-up with Khan yesterday, but said that it was a general meeting, and he had just congratulated his good friend Tony Khan for completing 5 years in the industry. Now, the 'Best in the World', CM Punk has given a reaction on the meeting between two business honchos.

What did CM Punk say over a meeting between Tony Khan and CM Punk?

CM Punk is known for giving his deep insight on any topic given, but this time he rather gave a very short and blunt response. White speaking on SI Media with Jimmy Traina podcast, CM Punk was asked for his take on Shane McMahon and Tony Khan’s meeting, and all Punk said was, “Pass.”

If that wasn’t enough, the interviewer pressed Punk asking if Shane McMahon’s joining AEW would be a monumental moment in the history of professional wrestling, to which Punk said, “No. I don’t think so.”

Punk has always been very vocal about his thoughts on Shane McMahon’s father, Vince McMahon. He recently said that he wouldn’t have ever returned to WWE if Vince McMahon had still been there.

However, Punk has always shied away from making any comments on Shane McMahon. The two have also never crossed each other paths. When Shane returned to WWE in 2016, Punk had already left the company. When Punk came in 2023, Shane was not around.

CM Punk to face Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2024

The Straight Edge Superstar will clash against his long-time rival Drew McIntyre on SummerSlam. However, the match is not going to be an easy ride for him, as his other nemesis Seth Rollins would be the special guest referee.

Even though Punk is considered the top favorite star to win the match, addition of Seth Rollins into the contest can take this anywhere. CM Punk has already said that he would certainly defeat McIntyre at SummerSlam and finally be done with him.

The two have not been seeing each other ever since Punk cost McIntyre his title at WrestleMania 40. Punk repeated his act at Money In The Bank pay-per-view when he once again attacked Drew McIntyre costing him one more chance at WWE Championship.

