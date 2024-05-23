CM Punk's Status Regarding King And Queen Of The Ring Appearance Revealed

WWE is gearing up for the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 event happening this weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Unlike previous shows in Saudi Arabia, this year's event doesn't feature any big WWE superstars in the lineup. Instead, the company is shaking things up by putting social media sensation and United States Champion Logan Paul in the spotlight, facing off against Cody Rhodes in the main event.

The status of legendary CM Punk for the King and Queen of the Ring PPV has been confirmed by PW Insider. He is reportedly not set to appear at the pay-per-view, nor has he traveled to the Middle East with the rest of the WWE crew.

Instead, The Best in the World is traveling to Philadelphia this weekend to serve as the commentator for the Cage Fighting Fury Championship. The MMA promotion is hosting an event in Philadelphia this Friday, a day before the King and Queen of the Ring pay-per-view on the other side of the globe.

Drew McIntyre's injury might keep CM Punk away from the ring for a while

The Scottish Warrior is presently recovering from a hyperextended elbow injury, and it would force him to miss the action for a while. In the past few months, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have been establishing a noteworthy rivalry, with the latter taking direct shots on social media, showing his unhealthy fixation with Punk.

Five matches are slated for the king and Queen of the Ring

The King and Queen of the Ring pay-per-view lineup consists of five bouts this year, including finals to determine the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring.

RAW brand's Gunther and Lyra Valkyria would take on the respective finalists from SmackDown. Additionally, the show will feature three championship battles, including the WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul.

