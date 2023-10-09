CM Punk's WWE return depends on patching things up with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins? Reports

As per reports by Fightful Select, close sources of WWE are very confident that CM Punk is interested in signing a deal with WWE. He will sign a contract immediately if WWE offers him a deal.

WWE’s major champions, Undisputed champion Roman Reigns and world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins don't like CM Punk in real life and, both have expressed their feelings regarding the same. As per Fightful Select, “ there would need to be fences mended” to bring CM Punk back to WWE.

ALSO READ: CM Punk set to make his WWE comeback? Reports

Why Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins hate CM Punk

Former Shield members and now two of the biggest names in this industry Reigns and Rollins are very open about disliking Punk. during a podcast with Load Management Roman Reigns, talked about Best in the World.

He said “ I don’t like the guy. I mean, I don't know many people that do, but I’m willing to put business first and make really good content if that’s the case. But yeah, he probably has to be slapped around a few times in order to get his mind right”

The tribal chief stated he does not like Punk but when it comes to the Brand I will work with him no matter what.

On the flip side, Seth Rollins also commented on Punk he said “ He was a good guy to me for a lot of my career, but for some reason, the past maybe six or seven years, He’s in a different headspace. To see what he’s taken it’s always about him. I'm just not a fan, I’m not a fan” Rollins also referred to Punk as ‘ cancer ‘.

There is no fixed reason why former Shield members dislike Best in the World but the speculations are Punk was one who had an idea of Shield he was meant to be the Leader of this group it was his idea. They were about to go with this plan, But later. WWE redirected these plans to three newcomers Seth, Roman, and Dean, which was not liked by Punk. This could be the main reason for their disliking.

ALSO READ: John Cena to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023; Reports