CM Reveals What He Missed Most During A Decade-Long Break From WWE

CM Punk stands among the most polarizing figures in professional wrestling and WWE. In last year's November Survivor Series, the Second City Reign Savior made a shocking return to WWE after almost a decade. Recently, Punk opened up about what he missed during his time away from the WWE.

CM Punk was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he revealed, "(I missed) the boys, hanging out in the locker room."

As per the Best in the World, while working at an organization, it is common to have work companions.

When not present at work, it is not easy to stay in contact with people from work. He felt refreshed seeing and reconnecting with many people after coming back to WWE. Moreover, seeing some people after a gap of a decade was a special treat for him.

CM Punk established himself as one of the biggest stars in WWE history in his first run, beginning in 2006. In the last few years of his first tenure, especially at the peak of the PG Era.

Punk was a main event star and a prominent adversary of John Cena. Besides his record-breaking run of 434 days as the WWE Champion, he had four other world champion reigns.

Following backstage frustration, Punk left WWE and the professional wrestling business in general for seven years. In this phase, Punk gave a shot at UFC, where he failed miserably, losing both fights comprehensively.

Despite his failed MMA career, seeing him in a professional wrestling ring was seemingly unfathomable at one point, but AEW made it possible in 2021.

After a seven-year absence, the Second City Reign Savior embraced the wrestling ring once again. Even though he made friends there, he had a greater number of real-life foes, leading to his firing at All In 2023 after spending only two years in the company.

Despite being known as a complex personality backstage, there has been a noticeable change in his demeanor since his return to WWE last November. The 46-year-old is seemingly more mature now, and he is more amiable than ever backstage, frequently snapping photos with his co-workers. Moreover, he has been a guide for the young wrestlers who looked up to him growing up.

Currently, he is entangled in an exciting rivalry with Drew McIntyre, having faced him at SummerSlam. They are scheduled to have a rematch at Bash in Berlin, which will be a Strap match.

