Coach Gregg Popovich Reflects on Spurs’ Recent Additions This Offseason, Former Assistant Coach Hank Egen Being Honored

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was in attendance at Saturday's Summer League showdown between Spurs and the Trail Blazers. Sitting on the sidelines alongside veteran sportscasters Mark Jones and Doris Burke, coach Pop touched on multiple stories and happenings from the ongoing offseason.

Popovich began by admiring former Spurs assistant coach Hank Egen for being honored with the 2024 Tex Winter Assistant Coach Lifetime Impact Award:

“It’s Thrilling to say the least because we always try to remember where we came from and what we did. He was my JV (Junior Varsity) coach when I was a cadet in the academy. Popovich continued, saying:

“During his 40-plus seasons as a coach, he taught, inspired, and supported many of us. He’s been great in college and in the NBA for so many years, everybody respects him so much. So to have somebody like that to be your mentor for that many years makes you a pretty fortunate Individual”.

Hank Egen’s illustrious career

Egen was head coach at the US Air Force Academy from 1971 to 1984, and at the University of San Diego from 1984 to 1994. Popovich also worked under Egen as an assistant coach at the Academy.

In 1994, Egen entered the NBA as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs and worked alongside his former student from ‘94 till 2002.

Egen later worked for the Warriors and the Cavaliers in the same role before retiring in 2010. As head coach, he compiled a win/loss record of 304-311 with his stint with San Diego being his most successful one.

Coach Pop on Spurs’ free agency

Earlier this free agency, the Spurs added two experienced minds to their roster - Harrison Barnes and Chris Paul. When asked about the addition of two decorated vets, Popovich elaborated on the importance and what they bring to the table:

“ Having he (CP3) and Harrison come into the fold at this stage in their careers is really wonderful for the youth that we have. I can say things fifty four times over and over again. But when a player that you respect says the same stuff that we’re saying, to a player sometimes that’s a lot more valuable. Having them around is going to be super.”

Chris Paul is one of the most revered point guards in NBA history. Despite an underwhelming 2023-24 season with the Warriors, CP3’s stock carries a lot of value. A 12-time All-Star, Paul is also a nine-time All-Defensive select with valuable experience in leading team defense from the front.

On the other hand, Harrison Barnes is a valuable boost to the Spurs’ shooting department. At this stage of his career, Barnes is a phenomenal three-point shooter and a starting-caliber forward who shot nearly 38% from the field last season.

Along with draft acquisitions in Stephon Castle and Rob Dillingham, things seem better than ever for the Spurs. The franchise is currently going through a promising rebuilding phase which thus far, seems to be a win. Though expecting a championship in the short term would be foolish, the future success of the franchise will likely guarantee a world title down the road.

