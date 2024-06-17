Coach Javier Mendez Reveals How Islam Makhachev Excels In MMA Ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC lightweight champion and number one ranked UFC pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev and former undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Numagomedov are two of the most dominating UFC champions.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev are childhood best friends and used to train together under Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, in Dagestan, Russia.

The Eagle made his UFC debut in 2012, and Islam Makhachev joined UFC three years later in 2015 and was on his undefeated run.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was the first to climb the ladders of the lightweight division, and eventually, he captured the UFC lightweight championship. After The Eagle locked horns with Conor McGregor, he became an instant superstar.

The Eagle announced retirement from UFC and mixed martial arts in 2021. He relinquished his championship with a decorated record of 29 wins and no losses in his illustrated mixed martial arts run.

Just after Khabib ended his career, Islam Makhachev made a quick climb to rank. By the year 2022, Makhachev locked horns with former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and brought the UFC lightweight championship back home to Dagestan.

Often, fight fans and experts compare Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagoemdov’s mixed martial arts style and debate who is better than whom.

Recently, Javier Mendez, the head coach of Khabib Numragomedov and Islam Makhachev, gave an interview on The Schmo YouTube channel, where he revealed that Islam Makhachev is more polished than Khabib in mixed martial arts.

Javier Mendez revealed,” In all honesty, right from the get go Khabib was not a great striker. So Islam already came in as a fairly good striker. So he was already ahead of Khabib. He has been ahead of Khabib in the striking department. In the overall department, I don’t know if anyone is ever going to be better than Khabib. As far as technically, from the very beginning Islam was a better striker than Khabib.”

Dustin Poirier picks Khabib Nurmagomedov over Islam Makhachev

This month at UFC 302 pay-per-view, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defended his championship crown against former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. The match between Diamond and the Russian Champion was an absolute war.

Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev fought for 22 straight minutes, and Poirier turned out to be the toughest competitor for Islam Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev grabbed Poirier’s leg in round five, tricked him to the ground with a school wrestling sweep, and quickly transitioned and grabbled Diamond’s neck in submission and choked him to retain his championship strap.

Dustin Poirier is the one who locked horns with both Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov, and he is the best candidate to compare Makhahev and Nurmagomedov.

Diamond recently gave an interview to Ariel Helwani after his match-up with Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 pay-per-view, where he picked Khabib Nurmagomedov over Islam Makhachev.

Dustin Poirier said, “Takedowns are different; pressure is similar; takedowns are lot different. He (Islam Makhachev) does a lot of upper body stuff; he kept trying to clinch up with me; Khabib would shoot lower shots. I think Khabib is more physically stronger. Islam’s squeeze is incredible.”

