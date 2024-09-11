Coach Joe Mazzulla Breaks Down Boston Celtics’ Championship Mentality With Animal Kingdom Phrase

As the 2024-25 NBA season approaches, Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is not content with the passive notion of "defending champions."

Instead, he instills an aggressive championship mentality within his team that draws inspiration from the animal kingdom. He believes in attacking a new goal rather than merely defending a title.

During a recent appearance on the Locked on Celtics podcast, Mazzulla expressed his disdain for the term "defending a title," describing it as a passive-aggressive term that fails to embody the aggressive mentality he seeks to cultivate within his players.

“The phrase ‘defending a title’ is a very passive-aggressive term. If you look at the animal kingdom, some of the strongest animals don’t defend; they’re the most aggressive, and they attack the most,” Mazzulla said.

Drawing parallels from the animal kingdom, Mazzulla highlighted that some of the strongest animals do not passively defend; rather, they exhibit an aggressive mindset. He stressed the need for unwavering commitment to the details and relentless aggression, regardless of previous victories or defeats.

Despite their triumph over the Dallas Mavericks in the previous season's NBA Finals, the Celtics are not resting on their laurels. They are gearing up for the upcoming season and are fully aware of the challenges ahead. Mazzulla's emphasis on an attacking mindset is a testament to their resilience, especially considering the rarity of back-to-back championships in the NBA.

Although, the Celtics' resolve is not limited to their coach alone. Star players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown also have a burning desire to solidify their place in history. While instrumental in the Celtics' previous championship triumph, Tatum was embroiled in controversy during the Olympics, leading to a renewed hunger to prove himself on the court.

On the other hand, despite being named the 2024 Finals MVP, Brown enters the new season with a point to prove after being overlooked for All-NBA honors and excluded from the Olympic team.

Marked by six different champions in the past six seasons, the Celtics are poised as strong contenders to secure the championship once again. Despite the complexities of maintaining a winning roster within the confines of the league’s salary cap, the Celtics have emerged as favorites for the upcoming season.

While the setback of Kristaps Porziņģis’ offseason surgery is a matter of concern, the team's overall depth positions them well for a formidable title defense.

While acknowledging the formidable competition posed by Eastern Conference contenders such as the 76ers and Knicks, Mazzulla's aggressive mentality could be formidable for the squad. The upcoming season promises to test the team's resolve, and Mazzulla's approach instills confidence that the Celtics are prepared to confront the challenges that lie ahead.