Cody Rhodes’ AEW Manager Speaks About His WWE Return; Find Out What He Said

One doesn’t know why, but having a manager in WWE makes a wrestler look extremely cool. Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns—all three WWE greats—have had Paul Heyman as their manager. And all these wrestlers have had a glorious run with Heyman.

Recently, the current undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes, too, spoke of having a manager alongside him. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes revealed that he too missed having a manager. Rhodes had one at AEW.

Arn Anderson was Cody Rhodes’ mentor and head coach at AEW. He assisted Rhodes in winning the TNT championship three times. He dumped Rhodes two years later, in 2021. Rhodes then left for WWE in 2022. Anderson’s AEW contract has expired, and he has expressed no desire to renew it.

Does that mean Arn Anderson might stage his comeback at WWE? Speaking on his WWE comeback, Anderson didn’t say a clear no but said that he is 65, and his health doesn’t allow him to take this much of a physical toll. But then he spoke about knowing Rhodes’ side of the story also.



What else did Anderson say?

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Arn Anderson said that his health is fragile, and he doesn’t know how he would do it.

“Well, in case you don’t know, I am 65, and my liver is 127. I am short on short time, and I don’t have a lot of time. Would I come back in the right situation for a short-term something with Cody? If anybody out there thinks it’s a good idea, let me know. I don’t know,” Cody Rhodes said.

He also revealed that Cody might have spoken about having a manager, but he and Cody have not had talks over this topic in the last few months.

Addressing Rhodes’ comments on having a manager, Anderson said, “I wonder what that was about. What was he setting me up for in that deal? I did [hear what Rhodes said], and I was very humbled and appreciative, and he allowed me to have some fun on my way out, which I thought I was way past that,” he said.



What did Cody Rhodes say about having a manager?

While speaking about Anderson, Rhodes said that one of the reasons he liked having Arn Anderson around him was that it was nice to have a guy over his shoulders. He said that he’s searching for a classic-looking manager to join him in his title reign.

Aside from this, Cody Rhodes will defend his WWE title at Clash at the Castle in an I Quit match against AJ Styles.

