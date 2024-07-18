Cody Rhodes’ AEW Mate Defends Him Amidst Interview Backlash; Says His Replies Are Politically Correct

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes’ latest comments on Tony Khan’s AEW have made quite a few headlines in the last two days. While the comments were not negative at all, Cody’s brutal take on The Young Bucks calling him for being the last to sign for AEW did make quite a noise.

In the latest interview with Chris Van Vliet, Rhodes addressed The Young Bucks's claim in their book released in 2020, saying that he might have been the last to sign an AEW contract but was the first person to meet Tony Khan.

Cody also reflected on his AEW run, saying that he realizes that his departure from the Jacksonville-based company was indeed terrible and he loves the corporation. While Cody might have made comments in good spirits, this didn’t go down well with AEW fans.

So, one fan on X asked Cody Rhodes’ AEW friend, QT Marshall, to ask Cody Rhodes to stop commenting on AEW. The fan wrote, “ "tell your best friend to keep his mouth shut about AEW.” Marshall has a very classy and savage response to this, which is now viral on social media.

What did QT Marshall say in defense of Cody Rhodes?

Marshall was quick to come to Cody’s defense and said that the ones who had problems with him should also stop asking about him. "Tell people to stop asking him about it. If you can’t handle his responses, don’t ask the questions. The responses he gives are some of the most politically correct responses. He’s sitting on top of the opposition and still keeps his responses classy,” he said.

The reason why QT Marshall stood up for Rhodes is because the two have been the best pals since their AEW days. Marshall holds Rhodes in high regard and credits him for the position he holds at AEW today.

The relationship between QT Marshall and Cody Rhodes

Rhodes, who was once an assistant to Rhodes, is now the Vice President of show and Creative Coordination. While speaking once on the Talk is Jericho show, Marshall credited Rhodes for giving him the best career advice that ultimately changed his life.

"I'm not somebody that should be where I am. When I started, I was Cody Rhodes' assistant, making less than minimum wage, really, because it was only supposed to be once a week and all this stuff. So I was like, 'Alright, well, I don't want this for myself, right?' At the end of the day, I want to be whatever I can be,” Marshall had said.

To this date, Marshall credits Rhodes for giving him advice that pushed his career and made him what he is today. Maybe the AEW Vice President is just repaying the debt he owes to Rhodes by publicly defending him.