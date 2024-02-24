Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins Send a Warning to The Rock and Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chambers 2024

At the Elimination Chambers event in Australia, Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, sent a message to the Bloodline, which is that the duo are coming for the entire Samoan group at WrestleMania 40.

The Grayson Waller Effect proved to be an exciting part of the evening, with Rhodes and Rollins engaging in a no-holds-barred confrontation with The Rock and Roman Reigns. In a swift move, Cody Rhodes initiated an assault on The Rock and issued a challenge for a one-on-one match, at any place and time.

What did Cody Rhodes say?

“Rock, you indeed slapped me across the face. And at WrestleMania 40, I am wrestling Roman Reigns in the main event, but until then, I am wide open. So, let's make it official. Rock, I want to wrestle you one-on-one, anytime, any place,” Cody jeered as the crowd at Perth’s Optus Stadium roared for Rhodes.

The Rock had slapped Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press meet, accusing Rhodes of insulting The Rock and Roman’s Samoan blood dynasty. It was the turning point in the story, as The Rock and Rhodes had hugged each other, just a week back at SmackDown when Rhodes stepped down to let The Rock face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

However, the slap gave a major twist to the story, and it marked the beginning of the tussle between The Rock and Cody Rhodes.

What did Seth Rollins say?

Seth Rollins commended Cody Rhodes for his courage in confronting The Rock, emphasizing that it's not just about one individual, but the entire Bloodline crew, which includes Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa.

“Cody, I admire your challenge to The Rock, but when it comes to the Bloodline, you know, the entire world knows, there is no such thing as one-on-one. So, if and when The Rock decides to take that challenge, just know that you won't be fighting that battle alone,” Rollins said.

So, at WrestleMania 40, on Night 1, it is certainly going to be The Rock vs Cody Rhodes, with Rollins having Cody’s back, and after beating The Rock, Rhodes will compete against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and finally ‘finish his story’.

