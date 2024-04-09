Cody Rhodes and Triple H Heap Praise on Roman Reigns Following WrestleMania 40 Defeat: Details Inside

The American Nightmare has finally ended the story of becoming the first champion of his family at WrestleMania 40. The Rollercoaster has come to an end, and a new chapter has started in WWE. The man of the hour is Cody Rhodes.

The main event match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhode was an absolute war with multiple shocker returns and close falls. John Cena, The Undertaker, The Rock, Seth Rollins, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso got involved in the match.

However, neither the Tribal Chief nor The Final Boss could stop The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes from finishing his story at WrestleMania 40. The epic saga between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes has to come to an end.

Recently, Cody Rhodes made an appearance at the Patt McAfee Show and showed respect to former WWE Undisputed champion Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes expressed, “Roman showed up not like a champion ready to hand off his championship. He showed up in the best shape of his career. He showed up as the best incarnation of Tribal Chief. I am proud that I beat him at his best, and I wish I could be half a champion. Roman Reigns was an exceptional champion for WWE. He really did a lot of great things.”

Triple H Reveals Massive Plans For Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns had one of the best WWE championship reigns in the history of the sport. He had a fantastic championship run of 1300 days over four years. Fans are questioning what’s next for Roman Reigns.

At WrestleMania, 40 Night Two press conference, Triple H was asked about the future of Roman Reigns.

Triple H responded, “Then, to do what he did on Sunday with Cody Rhodes and getting to the end of this chapter. He’s going to go on a whole new story now that is going to blow people’s minds. He’s going to take it to a whole other level. Can’t tell you how much respect I have for Roman Reigns.”