Cody Rhodes announces THIS returning megastar as 5th team member at Survivor Series: WarGames

Today marked the final episode of Red Brand before the Survivor Series WarGames, just like the SmackDown storyline where Team Charlotte had to reveal their last member. Adam Pearce directed Team Cody Rhodes to announce their final member for the WarGames match by the end of the night.

In a face-off to represent their respective teams and secure the WarGames advantage, Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso clashed in the main event. McIntyre emerged victorious, earning the advantage for Judgement Day. Post-match, Judgement Day launched an assault on Jey Uso.

Coming to the rescue, Team Cody Rhodes intervened, and in a counter move against McIntyre, Cody Rhodes announced the fifth and final member of his team. The American Nightmare revealed none other than his former faction partner, the Apex Predator, Randy Orton, as the last addition.

Orton's last in-ring appearance saw him team up with the Usos to unify their tag team championships alongside his partner Riddle in early 2022. Nearly a year and a half later, the Apex Predator made a surprising return to WWE programming.

Survivor Series WarGames 2023 final preview

WWE is gearing up to host its 37th edition of the Survivor Series pay-per-view. This year will mark the second WarGames-themed Survivor Series. We have witnessed multiple themes at Survivor Series events, from brand wars (SmackDown versus Raw) to champion versus champion matches.

This year, we have a total of five matches announced for Survivor Series 2023, including two major championship defenses and two WarGames matches. The Men's WarGames match will feature Raw brand superstars, while the Women's WarGames match will showcase SmackDown brand women superstars.

Rhea Ripley from Judgment Day is set to face Zoey Stark for the Women's World Championship.

The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, will defend his title against former WWE Champion The Miz.

In the Women's WarGames match, Team Charlotte, including Bianca, Becky, and Shortzi, will face Team Damage Ctrl, consisting of Iyo Sky, Bayley, Asuka, and Kairi.

Carlito is seeking revenge on his former stable partner, Santos Escobar after Escobar betrayed them by attacking Rey Mysterio and other members later.

In the Men's WarGames match, Team Cody Rhodes, comprising Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton, will face Team Judgment Day, consisting of Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

