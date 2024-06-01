Cody Rhodes Backs Dustin Poirier Against Islam Makhachev, Gives Him His WrestleMania 40 Tagline 'Finish the Story'

The clock is ticking, and in a couple of hours, all questions will be answered. Will Dustin Poirier shock the world, and can he become UFC lightweight king before hanging up his UFC gloves, or will Islam Makhachev prove why he is the number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter?

Dustin Poirier is an underdog going into the fight against a dominant champion like Islam Makhachev, but Diamond is still getting a lot of support from fans all around the world, and fight fans do want to see Dustin Poirier as champion.

WWE and UFC are now part of the same parent company, and over time, fans have witnessed some massive crossovers between these two sports juggernauts. Recently, ESPN dropped a video in which WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes showed his support for challenger Dustin Rhodes. He even passed his WrestleMania 40 tagline ‘Finish the story’ to Diamond for his match.

This year at WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes overcame all the odds and managed to end the iconic four-year Undisputed Championship reign of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Now, The American Nightmare wishes the same for Diamond at his primary event fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302.

Will Dustin Poirier Retire After UFC 302

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is an absolute superstar and is among the most popular mixed martial arts fighters worldwide. Poirier has been entertaining fans for a long time now, and he has had multiple highlight reel moments throughout his career.

The only thing Dustin Poirier has not achieved is the undisputed champion title in the UFC, and according to him, that is the actual reason why he started his career: to win the UFC undisputed title. Once in his life, he wants to wrap the gold around his waist and tell the world he did it.

Going into the fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, Dustin Poirier has multiple times told media that this could be the last time fans can see him competing inside the UFC octagon. Diamond told the press that he is 35 years old, and this will be his third time competing for championship gold. This might be his potential final shot at becoming UFC champion.

There are chances that if Dustin Poirier loses against Islam Makhachev, he can announce a short break and then later return for some money, but for now, it seems it will be his last shot at undisputed gold.

While talking to Fightbananas a couple of days back, Dustin Poirier reacted to his potential retirement from the sport.

Poirier said, “It could be my last fight. I haven't made an official decision yet, but it could be. I've said this over and over again, I still have a lot of tread on the tires. I can beat these young guys, I just did it. It's just like, how much do I want to give to this sport, because you don't ride for free. I don't wanna make any decisions just off of the way I'm feeling. I need to go out there and fight, like I said in Miami."

UFC 302 is surely a must-see pay-per-view. Fans will finally witness whether Dustin Poirier finishes his story or Islam Makhachev squashes all his dreams and continues his way to completing his coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s plan.

