Cody Rhodes Beats John Cena In Merchandise Sales; Scripts History Becoming Biggest Babyface In WWE

WWE wanted to make Cody Rhodes one of the biggest babyfaces in the company. And, it seems, it has succeeded in doing so. Rhodes has beaten WWE superstar John Cena in merchandise sales, making history in WWE.

Fightful Select previously reported that an internal memo was sent out in April, stating that Cody sold over USD 1 million in merchandise during WrestleMania weekend, and that number broke his own record from last year.



The biggest babyface in the history of WWE

Rhodes has become the biggest babyface in WWE’s history, equalling the popularity of Stone Cold Steve Austin from the Attitude Era. Renowned wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer also said this during his recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer goes, “Cody Rhodes outside of the ring is everything. He's one of the best babyfaces they’ve ever had and he’s drawing like it too. Look, his numbers are bigger than Cena’s. I mean, that would make him the biggest and most successful babyface since the Austin-Rock era.”

However, there’s another WWE superstar whose merchandise sales are also growing fast. He’s Jey Uso. A report two days ago revealed that Jey Uso had even surpassed Cody Rhodes’s merchandise sales for the month of May 2024.

His ‘Yeet’ theme t-shirts had recorded huge sales. Jey Uso has, in fact, achieved massive popularity since he became a face, and the WWE wants to cash in on his babyface persona. But overall, it has been Cody Rhodes who has been leading the merchandise sales since the start of the year.

Cody Rhodes to face AJ Styles at Clash at the Castle pay-per-view

Cody Rhodes is slated to square off against AJ Styles after The Phenomenal pulled a Mark Henry on him on last week’s SmackDown episode. Styles knocked down Rhodes after doing a fake retirement promo.

The two had faced each other at WWE Backlash, and Rhodes had beaten Styles for the Championship. However, since there is a lack of opponents for Cody in the roster presently with the absence of Roman Reigns, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, and WWE booked Rhodes in another storyline with Styles.

After Styles, there are high chances of Rhodes being put in a storyline with Randy Orton. In fact, The Viper might have some role to play in Rhodes’ fight against Styles at Clash at the Castle pay-per-view. The event will take place on June 15 at the Ovo Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

