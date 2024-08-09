Cody Rhodes Believes Trilogy Match with Roman Reigns Will Take Place 'Somewhere Down The Line'

Cody Rhodes believes he is bound to face Roman Reigns somewhere down the line in the future. Even though the Original Tribal Chief helped Rhodes retain the Undisputed WWE Championship, assisting Cody wasn't his objective. Hence, a third encounter between them at a big stage is inevitable.

In the post-match press conference of SummerSlam, the 38-year-old champion discussed Roman Reigns' big return. As per him, he is not sure, but Roman is deserving of getting a rematch in the future. He kept the gold around his waist for such a lengthy period, so the third encounter must take place.

Confirming Reigns' current babyface status, he said that it is not easy when someone is portraying a babyface. After being in the ring with him two times, it hits him harder.

The WWE Champion further added, "I was tapping the title like this because I know there is a third one somewhere down the line. I know I am not his friend. He didn’t do that for me. He did that because of what’s happening with the Bloodline and Solo."

He asked fans to keep an eye on it, especially to see what happens on the episode of SmackDown after SummerSlam involving Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. There would be different options for matches for superstars who are embroiled in this storyline. It's up to Reigns who would take a call about the next move regarding their title match, but Cody says, "I am always ready."

The feud between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes would go down as one of the most epic showdowns in history, starting from WrestleMania 39. For the present generation, it would be equivalent to Stone Cold Steve Austin Vs. The Rock or John Cena Vs. Randy Orton.

Winning Royal Rumble 2023, Cody initially challenged Roman Reigns to a title match at WrestleMania 39 with the goal of finishing his story and ending the Head of the Table's historic reign. Similar to his predecessors, Rhodes failed, thanks to assistance from The Bloodline members.

A year later, Cody attempted to finish his story, and this time he succeeded. Winning his second consecutive Battle Royal Match, the American Nightmare finally pinned the Head of Table despite the odds in a Bloodline Rules match.

After two back-to-back WrestleMania main event matches between Reigns and Rhodes, it remains to be seen when the third one happens. However, it is improbable until Roman resolves his family issues with Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline.