Cody Rhodes Breaks Silence on His Comparisons to Homelander from Amazon Prime Series The Boys

The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, is currently at the peak of his professional wrestling career and is widely regarded as the new face of WWE. His path to the top was a tough ride and a hard mountain to climb. His first run in WWE ended up landing him in mid-card and undercard status. His Stardust character was the breaking point for him, and he finally decided to reboot himself and left WWE in 2016.

The rest is history, including how Cody Rhodes rebooted his father's character, the 'American Dream,' to make a version of his own, 'The American Nightmare.' Cody Rhodes helped form a massive professional wrestling company that is now, in 2024, considered one of the biggest competitors to WWE.

At WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE with his new gimmick, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, and finally conquered the mountain of WWE. Fans reacted positively to Rhodes and loved seeing him perform.

This year, at WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes conquered Roman Reigns and ended the Tribal Chief’s iconic four-year dominance as WWE Undisputed Champion.

Cody Rhodes on his comparison with Homelander

Fans like WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, but old WWE fanatics often argue that the heel Cody Rhodes was legit talent and was indeed one of the most underrated wrestlers of that era. It feels like Cody Rhodes is the same person, and some even compare him to Homelander, suggesting that if Cody Rhodes turns heel, he’ll be the Homelander of professional wrestling.

Advertisement

Recently, Cody Rhodes had a fun conversation on the Chris Van Vliet Wrestling Podcast, where he finally broke his silence about his comparison with the iconic character Homelander, portrayed by Anthony Starr, in the popular Amazon Prime original series The Boys.

Cody Rhodes said: “With all the love I have for The Boys and his performance as Homelander, the entire cast, and their production is first class. What a production. The robe is not based on it. The robe is based on military dress uniforms. It’s the little bit of scales, the gold on my bigger robe that has the eagles, and of course, the blonde hair, and I think the AEW run where people thought I’m pretending to be a good guy, but I’m actually a bad guy, which maybe it was what was happening.”

He continued: “I think that’s where it really became ‘is he gonna go full Homelander?’ Truthfully, Homelander, the character, is a terrible human being.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Referee From Seth Rollins vs Damian Priest Face Backlash For Botch at MITB 24?

What’s next for Cody Rhodes?

The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, is the WWE Undisputed Champion and is currently the primary face of WWE. WWE’s last premium live event was WWE Money in the Bank PLE, where Cody Rhodes teamed up with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to take on the New Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa).

Surprisingly, Solo Sikoa pinned Cody Rhodes in the main event to capture the win for The Bloodline. On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Cody Rhodes was challenged by the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, for a match at SummerSlam 2024.

Solo Sikoa claims he wants to bring the WWE Undisputed Championship back to The Bloodline this SummerSlam 2024. Rhodes accepted the challenge and took the risk, even after seeing the number of challenges that could actually cost him his championship. SummerSlam 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Advertisement

ALSO READ:Cody Rhodes Reveals Where The Rock Crossed Line During Buildup to WrestleMania 40