Cody Rhodes Breaks Silence on Roman Reigns' Return at SummerSlam 2024

The SummerSlam 2024 PLE went off the air with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes standing in the same place under the same roof for the first time since the grand night of WrestleMania 40. At WrestleMania XL, The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, overcame the Bloodline and The Rock, finishing his story by becoming champion after he pinned Roman Reigns clean.

The SummerSlam 2024 premium live event marked Roman Reigns's first televised appearance since his four-year iconic reign ended. At the SummerSlam 2024 post-event presser, Cody Rhodes broke his silence and reacted to Roman Reigns’s stunning comeback to WWE.

Cody Rhodes expressed, "I don't want to fill the room with positive platitudes and hot air about the real 'Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns returning, but without a doubt, that probably would have gone a different way. I probably wouldn't be sitting here with the North Star of the industry had it not been for Roman Reigns.”

The American Nightmare further stated, "So he's certainly... I've got quite a list of people who I owe one. I might owe him more than one. And again, no love lost; that's as much of a shoot as it gets. There's a unique relationship, I suppose. We haven't seen or spoken since WrestleMania.”

Cody Rhodes acknowledged that the WWE Universe wanted to see Roman Reigns back in action. WWE managed the SummerSlam 2024 premium live event well and is pleased with the outcome.

Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa tore the house down with their close WWE Undisputed Champion contest. WWE has done an excellent job producing the match, just like the WWE WrestleMania XL match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

In the final moments of the match, the Tonga brothers attacked Cody Rhodes to ensure Solo Sikoa would lift the championship. However, Cody Rhodes had a backup plan similar to WrestleMania 40. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens whipped out the Tonga brothers and took the fight backstage, leaving Solo and Cody Rhodes alone.

Jacob Fatu then ran over and attacked Cody Rhodes. With Jacob Fatu's help, Solo Sikoa almost defeated Cody Rhodes. However, Roman Reigns' music echoed throughout the arena. Roman Reigns made a thunderous return to WWE and speared Solo Sikoa.

According to previous reports, WWE has significant plans for Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa. Throughout the Bloodline saga, we will witness massive reunions, betrayals, and big matches. This rivalry could even last until WrestleMania 41. Who knows, The Rock might emerge as the man behind the fall of the Bloodline, leading to a showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania 41.

On the other hand, Cody Rhodes can continue his WWE Undisputed Championship reign. The company can proceed with crafting a new rivalry for Cody Rhodes, and they should start the awaited storyline between The Viper Randy Orton and The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

How would you rank this year’s SummerSlam 2024 premium live event, and what was your favorite spot? Comment down below!

