Cody Rhodes Could Lose WWE Championship To Solo Sikoa At SummerSlam Due To One Massive Legend

Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa will battle it out at SummerSlam on August 3 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium for the WWE Championship. Ever since winning the gold at WrestleMania 40, this shall be the most challenging one for Cody, as he would be standing up against the same set of people against whom he won.

Cody has successfully defended his WWE title consecutively thrice since winning it, and all three times, he has retained the title comprehensively. And still, the majority of the fans think that Cody will sail it through Solo at SummerSlam also.

However, WWE veteran Jonathan Coachman thinks otherwise. He says that Cody Rhodes can lose the WWE Championship if a WWE legend returns. And who’s that? Let’s find out.

Jonathan Coachman speaks of a WWE legend returning to help

While speaking on The Last Word, Coachman said that if The Rock returns at SummerSlam and pins Cody down to make Solo win, Rhodes can then certainly lose the title. “What if The Rock shows up at SummerSlam to aid Solo to win the Undisputed Title?] This could be the ultimate of all time,” Sportskeeda quoted Coachman.

Not just Coachman, the co-host of the show, and former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci also contended that The Rock won’t miss the chance of returning at SummerSlam in front of 60,000 people. He said that the WWE creatives would be happy to re-write the whole show if The Rock told them he would be returning.

“I'm like, okay, he finishes the movie. He's got time off. You don't think he wants to especially with his little ego, not be in front of 60,000 fans? Give me a break. I mean, if he finished on Friday, he'd call Nick Khan saying, I'm coming,' they rewrite that f***ing show just for him, man," he said.

Can The Rock return at SummerSlam 2024?

Although the chances of The Rock returning at SummerSlam cannot be denied, the probability of this happening is quite low. The Rock has just finished shooting The Smashing Machine, and will now be working on promotion of the movie. It will hit the theatres in December this year.

Instead, Roman Reigns is highly expected to return to WWE at SummerSlam in some capacity. Reigns would look to exact his revenge on Solo for teasing him about losing his WWE Universal Championship to Cody at WrestleMania 40.

The Rock can either return at Survivor Series by October this year, or he might show up next year as Monday Night RAW goes to Netflix. At SummerSlam, the chances of The Rock returning are scant.

