Cody Rhodes Discusses ‘Chasing the Ghost’ of His Father Dusty Rhodes In His Wrestling Career; 'I Have Never..'

Cody Rhodes understandably carries the burden of his family background. His father, Dusty Rhodes, was a renowned WWE legend, and although he wasn’t as big as Cody is today, Dusty Rhodes is still remembered as one of the greatest.

There has always been a burden of his past on Cody’s shoulders all throughout his career, and he knows it. He understands that no matter how good he gets, he will always remain under the shadow of his father.

Speaking with Complex recently, Rhodes opened up about how it feels like chasing the achievements of his father. He compared his struggles to the Theoden character from The Lord of the Rings. Cody said that he knows that his father is indeed proud of what he has done in his life, but still wakes up every morning, ‘chasing the ghost’ of his father.

"I have never had a problem internally saying, I want to be better. The most important thing, though, that he did in terms of me trying to be better, and it is the most uphill battle for me, is that he was a superb father. He basically didn't work so that he could watch me amateur wrestle. I get up every morning when I say chasing the ghost; it's not negative, it's a positive. I know how far ahead he is, and I know there are still things that I could do to say, 'I got you.” Wrestling Inc. quoted Cody Rhodes.

Advertisement

Cody Rhodes has truly risen in stature and also came out of the ghost of his father. In 2016, Cody took a huge risk of leaving WWE to build himself outside the promotion. It was a big career risk and it indeed paid well.

He wrestled at independent wrestling promotions, and in 2019 he was part of the launch of WWE’s rival product, AEW, which was headed by business tycoon Tony Khan. Cody was the vice president of the company along with The Young Bucks.

However, he developed some differences with Khan in 2022 and left the company abruptly. Soon, WWE contacted him and Cody was back within the fold of Stamford-based promotion. He made his return at WrestleMania 38 and then went on to headline two WrestleMania 39 and 40. Today, Cody is the big face of the WWE and is considered the biggest superstar of this era alongside John Cena and Roman Reigns.

