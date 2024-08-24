Cody Rhodes Discusses Potential Match with John Cena During WWE Farewell Tour Next Year

Former sixteen-time WWE champion John Cena stunned the world with his announcement of retirement from in-ring competition. At the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event, Cena revealed that 2025 will mark his final year inside the squared circle.

A long list of WWE superstars, from rising talents to legends, has expressed their desire to face John Cena during his farewell tour next year. Among them is WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, who recently added his name to the list.

Cody Rhodes is often seen as the next John Cena, sharing many similarities with the Leader of the Cenation. Both are workhorse champions who respect their competition, never back down from a challenge and are especially loved by younger audiences.

Lately, when Cody Rhodes was at the FanaticsFest NYC, he was asked about facing John Cena next year. To which Cody Rhodes answered, “We get to live in this era; he’s definitely a man of his word. When he says it’s farewell, it truly is farewell. If you have the farewell tour t-shirt, go and get it; this is it. I drove John around for a year and I learned everything I possibly could.”

He further said, “Didn’t realize I was learning so much at the time. It would be the honor of my life to wrestle John Cena in any capacity. He’s the GOAT for a reason,”

At SummerSlam 2024 PLE, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes defended his championship in the Bloodline Rules match against self-proclaimed Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa. In the ending moments of the match, Roman Reigns made his return to attack Solo Sikoa, and with the help of Reigns, Cody Rhodes managed to retain his championship.

Former fourteen-time WWE champion Randy Orton will face WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther for the championship gold. The team of Rhae Ripley and Damian Priest (The Terror Twins) lock horns with the team of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match.

Nia Jax, WWE Women's Champion, will be defending her championship against Michin in the street flight. The second city saint, CM Punk, seeks to avenge his loss at SummerSlam 2024 against Drew McIntyre. Actions have consequences after Drew McIntyre makes it personal by involving Punk’s family.

CM Punk wants to punish Drew McIntyre and make him pay for what he did and change in for a strap match at BNash in Berlin 2024.

Another massive match on the card is the team of Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair will lock horns with Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn for the WWE Women's Tag Team championships. WWE Bash in Berlin international premium live event is set to take place on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

