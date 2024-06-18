Cody Rhodes Endorses Blood In New Era of WWE, Says ‘It Is Very Fun’

Blood-shedding in matches is a thing of the past for WWE. It was stopped in 2007 when the company was on its way to make the product more audience friendly. However, the current WWE champion, Cody Rhodes, has a different view of it.

The American Nightmare says that he is okay with bloodletting, since it is part of sports entertainment. Cody recently appeared in a podcast show where he clarified his stance on the use of blood in wrestling matches.

Cody Rhodes’ opinion on bloodshed in wrestling matches

Speaking in an interview with Matt Cardona and Brian Myers of Fightful Select, Cody Rhodes gave an example of his famous AEW match with his brother Dustin Rhodes, where there was a significant show of blood, and the match was a huge success.

“It's very fun to see. Blood is part of sports entertainment, part of pro wrestling. It's in a weird way, I don't mean to sound toxic at all, it's nice to see it celebrated in the packaging and in this moment,” Cody said.

He spoke well of The Monday Night RAW segment between him and The Rock, where The Final Boss made him bleed. Cody said that he feels elated for doing that before WrestleMania 40.

“Actually, I gave myself a nice pat on the back for — recently going into WrestleMania, I was the first WWE shirt that got a little blood on it as well, they had done the skull with a little cut up top after Rock beat the h*ll out of me in the rain,” the American Nightmare said.

In fact, according to a report by Dave Meltzer on his Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE might make use of blood on rare occasions, if the storyline demands it, rather than completely evading it since the Vince McMahon era. This was also the reason why The Rock being an influential figure backstage got to make use of blood against Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW.

Also Read: Real Reason Why Cody Rhodes Didn't Bleed in WrestleMania 40 Title Match Against Roman Reigns Revealed

RAW GM Nick Aldis Believes Cody’s success in WWE endorses AEW

Monday Night RAW’s General Manager, Nick Aldis, believes Cody Rhodes’ success in WWE, has everything to do with the push he got at Tony Khan’s AEW. And this is the reason why Aldis believes Cody and even AJ Styles are never allowed to take the names of AEW, even when they can utter names of promotions like NJPW and TNA.

Speaking on the Gorilla Podcast, Aldis said that Cody’s American Nightmare identity is something he brought from AEW, and this is something nobody can deny. Now, since there is an immense ratings war between AEW and WWE, both the companies don’t want to give any sort of advantage to the other. Thereby, even though Cody Rhodes brought The American Nightmare identity from AEW, he isn’t allowed to take the name of that promotion on WWE.

Cody Rhodes recently had an I Quit Match against AJ Styles, in which he triumphed over The Phenomenal in convincing fashion, beating him for the second time in a row. That also settles the dust between Cody and AJ Styles once and for all.